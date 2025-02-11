U.S. Navy EOD Conducts Arctic Warfare Exercise ‘Arctic Specialist’ with NATO Allies in Norway

Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Jackson Adkins | KRISTIANSAND, Norway — A U.S. Navy explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) technician...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Jackson Adkins | KRISTIANSAND, Norway — A U.S. Navy explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) technician assigned to EOD Mobile Unit 8 prepares to dive during an expeditionary mine countermeasure (ExMCM) drill during exercise Arctic Specialist in Kristiansand, Norway, Feb. 7, 2025. Arctic Specialist is an annual Norway-hosted multinational joint EOD and ExMCM exercise providing training, exercise, and development of land and maritime EOD tactics, techniques and procedures (TTPs) at the squad and team level in a cold-weather environment. Allied forces from Denmark, Norway, and Sweden trained alongside U.S. forces at this year’s event, Feb. 3-13, 2025. EODMU 8 is part of the forward deployed Navy Expeditionary Combat Force Europe-Africa/Commander, Task Force (CTF) 68. CTF 68 is responsible for providing explosive ordnance disposal operations, naval construction, expeditionary security and theater security efforts to U.S. Naval Forces Europe-U.S. Naval Forces Africa and U.S. 6th Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Jackson Adkins) see less | View Image Page

KRISTIANSAND, Norway – U.S. Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Technicians from EOD Mobile Unit (EODMU) 8, assigned to Commander Task Force (CTF) 68 at Naval Station Rota, Spain, completed Exercise Arctic Specialist in Kristiansand, Norway, Feb. 3-13, 2025.



Arctic Specialist is an annual Norway-hosted multinational joint EOD and expeditionary mine countermeasures (ExMCM) exercise providing training at the platoon and squad level and the development of land and maritime EOD tactics, techniques and procedures (TTPs) in a cold-weather environment. Allied forces from Denmark, Norway, and Sweden trained alongside U.S. forces at this year’s event.



“Arctic Specialist represents one of the premier exercises where Thunderstealers hone our cold weather survival, EOD, and diving skills,” said Cmdr. John Kennedy, Commander, Task Group (CTG) 68.1 (EODMU 8). “The opportunity to train alongside such capable Allies builds confidence in our ability to deploy to the Arctic region and sustain combat operations.”



According to the Department of Defense’s 2024 Arctic Strategy, “Major geopolitical changes are driving the need for this new strategic approach to the Arctic, including Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the accession of Finland and Sweden to the NATO Alliance, increasing collaboration between the People’s Republic of China (PRC) and Russia, and the accelerating impacts of climate change. This increasingly accessible region is becoming a venue for strategic competition, and the United States must stand ready to meet the challenge alongside Allies and partners.”



While arctic strategy and presence is a growing priority for the U.S. military, training for arctic warfare with our Allies in the high north is not a new initiative for U.S. Navy EOD. In 1986, Norway began hosting an annual “EOD Ex”, which in 2012 became Arctic Specialist.



“This is my 14th year participating at this exercise. The value of it, beyond working together on realistic scenarios and exchanging knowledge and TTPs, is getting to know other nations. Learning cultural respect and traditions, their working methods, the ‘do’s and don’ts’. Whatever the operation is going to be, it is important to get to know your Allies on a deep level,” said a Lieutenant Commander Operations Officer of Norwegian Naval EOD Command.



The exercise has continued to provide an excellent training ground for EOD operators to hone their skills and operate in a uniquely challenging environment alongside NATO Allies and partners. Unique to this year’s exercise was the participation of Sweden, NATO’s newest member, for the first time.



Participation in such exercises will enable our EOD and diving forces to increase warfighting skills in arctic conditions, use lessons learned from past engagements, and provide opportunities to learn from our Allies’ extensive cold weather operating experience.



During the 11-day exercise, EOD and MCM forces exchanged knowledge for countering regional and global security threats. A multinational Tactical Operations Center (TOC) was established to provide command and control, intelligence, and advanced communications for all participating units.



Beyond in-depth training on cold weather survival techniques, the exercise included live demolition for mine countermeasure diving, conventional munition disposal, limpet mine response, historical ordnance disposal operations (HODOPS), and chemical and homemade explosive (HME) response. All training was designed with an emphasis on integrated multinational operations at the tactical level in preparation for major combat operations.



EODMU 8’s MCM Company Commander, Lt. Andrew Lewis, said, “Forward deploying our team to Norway has been critical to our development of warfighting skills in arctic conditions. Through working with our peers from Denmark, Sweden, and Norway—subject matter experts who live and operate in this environment year-round—we have gained a new understanding of and respect for the difficult conditions we could face while operating in the Arctic. Exercises like Arctic Specialist allow us to continue improving our knowledge, skills, and tactics by conducting increasingly complex and high-end missions, and to build lasting bonds with our Allies.”



As the arctic security environment evolves, training, exercising, and operating in the Arctic will improve U.S. Navy EOD’s operational effectiveness by familiarizing the expeditionary Force with the unique and demanding operating environments of the European Arctic region. By exercising alongside Arctic Allies, the Force continues to improve interoperability and gains regional expertise.



“This exercise is designed for the operators. The focus is ground level training, developing the skills of the EOD technicians, and everyone getting stronger,” said a Lieutenant from Norwegian Naval EOD Command.



Before AS kicked off, a platoon of U.S. Navy EOD operators from EODMU 8 and Norwegian Navy EOD clearance divers from Minedykker Kommandoen (Norwegian Naval EOD Command) completed a 2-week winter warfare training in Hovden, Norway, focused on arctic mobility and survivability.



The winter warfare course consisted of academic training, gear preparation, cross country, back country, and downhill skiing instruction, ski training with heavy rucksack, cold weather injury treatment and prevention, improvised shelter building, camp set up, proper clothing loadout, avalanche safety training, cold weather demolition, small arms shooting on skis, and freezing water response.



“The value to the guys was immeasurable. Most of them started off the training without ever having skied and some never having seen snow in their lives. We went from that, to being able to self-sustain for 96 hours in the brutal, non-forgiving Norwegian wilderness in 6 feet of snow, transiting roughly 20 kilometers through the mountains, on back country skis, while wearing 70 lb. rucks,” said Explosive Ordnance Disposal Senior Chief Karl Sowinski, EODMU 8 ExMCM Company senior enlisted leader and lead exercise planner. “The cost of ending up out there alone, without the proper gear and training, is death. Out of all the environments we operate in, the Arctic is the only one that is actively trying to kill you 24/7.”



The team did a cold-water plunge in a freezing river, where they had to function under extreme stress and cold shock. Surrounded by snow and ice, they fully submerged in the icy water, then worked through their cold response by controlling their breathing and responding to a series of questions to demonstrate mental acuity before exiting the water, donning dry clothing, and rewarming.



“The critical takeaway of this exercise was the integration and interoperability. During the winter warfare portion, prior to Arctic Specialist, the U.S. EOD operators looked to us for our expertise in Arctic survival techniques. During Arctic Specialist, we [Norwegian EOD] looked to the U.S., Sweden, and Denmark teams for new technology or methods that we may not currently use,” said a platoon commander from Norwegian Naval EOD Command. “When we work with our Allied peers, the most valuable part is the group dynamic and becoming a team. We bond on both a personal level and as a military team, making us stronger for future engagements.”



Continuing to exercise presence in the high north through training and operations will enhance deterrence by demonstrating combat-credible capabilities and the ability to respond rapidly to threats in the Arctic and elsewhere around the globe.



U.S. Navy EOD stands ready to protect U.S. interests from explosive threats in the face of new challenges and an evolving security environment.



CTF-68 commands all naval expeditionary combat forces in the U.S. European Command and U.S. Africa Command areas of responsibility in direct support of U.S. Naval Forces Europe -Africa, and U.S. 6th Fleet.



U.S. 6th Fleet conducts the full spectrum of joint and naval operations, often in concert with allied, joint, and inter-agency partners, in order to advance U.S. national interests and security and stability in Europe and Africa.



For additional news about U.S. Navy EOD, visit https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/EODG-2.