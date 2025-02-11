NMRTC Twentynine Palms officer recognized as Junior Health IT Officer of the Year

Photo By Christopher Jones | Lt. Emmanuel Dadzie, Chief Informatics Officer at Navy Medicine Readiness and Training...... read more read more Photo By Christopher Jones | Lt. Emmanuel Dadzie, Chief Informatics Officer at Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Twentynine Palms, stands in front of Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms on Feb. 14, 2024 after being named Navy Medicine’s 2024 Junior Health Information Technology Officer of the Year. Recognized for his leadership and innovation, Dadzie played a pivotal role in modernizing the command’s IT infrastructure and integrating the Military Health System (MHS) Genesis electronic health record into field operations, enhancing medical support for operational forces aboard Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms. His efforts have streamlined healthcare accessibility in austere environments, ensuring providers can access critical patient data in real time (U.S. Navy photo by Christopher C. Jones, NHTP/NMRTC Twentynine Palms public affairs officer). see less | View Image Page

In recognition of his leadership and expertise, Lt. Emmanuel Dadzie has been named as Navy Medicine’s 2024 Junior Health Information Technology Officer of the Year. As the Chief Informatics Officer (CIO) at Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Twentynine Palms, Lt. Dadzie has been instrumental in modernizing the command’s IT systems, enhancing operational efficiency, and supporting both the medical and operational components aboard the world’s largest Marine Corps base, Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center (MCAGCC) Twentynine Palms.



Dadzie’s tenure at NMRTC Twentynine Palms has been defined by innovation and adaptability. Faced with a significantly undermanned shop in a remote location, he has successfully led his team to overcome challenges and provide cutting-edge IT solutions to the command and its operational partners. One of his most notable achievements includes bringing the Military Health System (MHS) Genesis electronic health record to field operations, a significant advancement that allows providers to access critical medical data while remaining in operational environments.



“Being a dual-hatted Chief Informatics Officer in a remote location is no small feat, and Lt. Dadzie has pulled it off with impeccable skill,” said NMRTC Twentynine Palms Commanding Officer Capt. Daniel Clark. “The number of kudos I receive from outside entities praising Lt. Dadzie and his team speaks volumes toward his initiative and service. Most notably, he brought MHS Genesis to the field, supporting year-round international training exercises and allowing operational providers to remain on site while still accessing the EHR (Electronic Health Record).”



Among Dadzie’s many contributions, his work in improving IT infrastructure efficiency has set new standards for the command. His efforts reduced the time required to re-image computers from one every 24 hours to an astounding 90 computers every two hours. His leadership philosophy of focusing on how to turn challenges into opportunities has empowered his team to drive innovation and find creative solutions to longstanding technical issues.



Reflecting on receiving this prestigious award, Dadzie emphasized the collective effort behind his achievements.



“No significant achievement is accomplished in isolation. This award represents the collaborative efforts of my team and command. It acknowledges NMRTC Twentynine Palms’ collective contributions to leverage technology to support the warfighter aboard the world’s largest Marine Corps base. I’m so honored to be working alongside an incredible group of staff from the Hi-Desert for my follow-on tour after Naval Postgraduate School. None of this would be possible without God and the rock of my life, my wife, Gifty Dadzie.”



His ability to engage with senior leadership across the Defense Health Agency (DHA) and the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) has been pivotal in securing the resources necessary to support NMRTC Twentynine Palms’ mission. Operating in a location frequently affected by severe weather and power outages, Dadzie has ensured the command remains resilient and technologically equipped to support operational readiness.



“I can’t think of anyone more deserving of this award,” said Cmdr. William (Bill) Lawson, NMRTC Twentynine Palms’ Director for Administration. “Lt. Dadzie has been committed to upgrading our infrastructure and systems at Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms all while providing incredible support to our green-side partners and performing his duties with Expeditionary Medical Facility Bravo. He’s a true stand-out amongst his peers.”



Clark echoed this sentiment, noting that in his 28 years of service, he has never encountered a CIO of Dadzie’s caliber. His leadership, expertise, and dedication have modernized every aspect of command operations, ensuring that NMRTC Twentynine Palms remains at the forefront of health information technology in the military.



Dadzie, originally from Accra, Ghana, shared his motivation for joining the Navy and pursuing a career in health IT.



“I joined the Navy to challenge myself and give back to a country that has afforded me numerous opportunities that would have been unimaginable in my country of birth. Working in health IT allows me to have a seat at the table, affect change from the bottom-up, and build a strategic partnership with command leadership to problem-solve difficult tasks with automation to enhance efficiency.”



For junior officers or Sailors interested in a career in health IT, Dadzie offered some key advice.



“Be humble, move in silence, and let your curiosity to innovate lead you,” expressed Dadzie. “Read and keep pace with technological advancements in health IT. Lastly, embrace the red with grace and note that failure and facing adversity is part of the process.”



Navy Medicine’s Junior Health Information Technology Officer of the Year award recognizes officers who demonstrate exceptional technical proficiency, leadership, and impact within the Navy’s medical IT community. Dadzie’s achievements at NMRTC Twentynine Palms serve as an example of the vital role technology plays in military healthcare operations.