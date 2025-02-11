Wachman emphasizes stress management

After enduring some personal struggles, Geotechnical Engineer Greg Wachman decided to try and help USACE employees with more than just his engineering expertise. Motivated by the gratitude he felt for those who helped support him through his own personal challenges, Wachman joined the Critical Incident Stress Management team as a peer supporter in 2022.



CISM is a program designed to lessen the overall impact of stress and to accelerate recovery through peer support. This peer support is provided both confidentially and discreetly to anyone experiencing a ‘critical incident,’ which may include serious injury, an unexpected death of an acquaintance and extended negative media exposure, among others. The CISM team helps provide support in an atmosphere of empathy and care to those impacted.



Stress Management



“Successful stress management starts with awareness,” Wachman said. “You can ask yourself where is the stress felt in the body? What does it feel like? What are the circumstances and thoughts that lead to the feeling in the body?”



Cultivating an open, non-judgmental curiosity about these questions creates a space where change can occur naturally, he added. Sometimes we can change the circumstances associated with stress, but sometimes we are better served by finding acceptance for challenging circumstances. “We often don’t recognize the ways in which our beliefs and patterns of thinking are stress triggers, and they too can change when we become aware of them,” he said.



“I have found a great deal of benefit in a daily meditation practice, but others might find it useful to journal, talk with a friend or loved one, spend time outdoors, or engage in a creative outlet. It’s very easy for us to distract ourselves from stress with media, but that may not be the best long-term strategy for managing chronic stress,” Wachman said.



Resources



“While it may feel like we are alone in our challenges, there are always people who want to help. We are fortunate in USACE to have resources like CISM peer supporters and the free Employee Assistance Program. CISM peer supporters are trained to listen, support, and provide resources to employees who want to talk through a challenge they’re experiencing. The EAP provides free professional coaching and counseling, among other services,” Wachman said. “I encourage people to make use of these and other resources that may be available to them through their health care provider and personal networks.”



Minnesota Native



From New Ulm, Minnesota, Wachman graduated from the University of Minnesota with a master’s degree in geological engineering. With USACE since 2008, he spends most of his time in the office performing engineering evaluations and design analyses of the many USACE projects. As a geotechnical engineer, much of his work focuses on the use of earthen materials as foundations and engineering materials for levees, dams and other infrastructure.



When not working, Wachman can be found traveling with his wife, two daughters and their dog, Waffle.

