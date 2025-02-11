Army Reserve civilian wins ‘Inspector of the Year’ award

Courtesy Photo | Gregory Pavick, division inspector for the U.S. Army Reserve’s 99th Readiness...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Gregory Pavick, division inspector for the U.S. Army Reserve’s 99th Readiness Division, is named “Inspector of the Year” during the annual U.S. Army Reserve Command’s Physical Security Conference held Nov. 19-21 on Fort Jackson, South Carolina. As a division inspector, Pavick is charged with reviewing new security products, policies and best practices, as well as conducting annual inspections throughout the division’s 13-state region. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, N.J. – “I am very humbled,” said Gregory Pavick, division inspector for the U.S. Army Reserve’s 99th Readiness Division, during a recognition ceremony Jan. 10 at division headquarters here.



Pavick was named “Inspector of the Year” from a pool of 21 inspectors serving with the 1st, 7th and 9th Mission Support Commands, as well as all four Readiness Divisions.



“Congratulations on your recent selection as the U.S. Army Reserve Command’s Inspector of the Year,” said Maj. Gen. Kris Belanger, 99th RD commanding general. “It truly is a testament to the countless hours dedicated to and ensuring the success of our Division.”



Pavick’s recognition is no easy feat. As a division inspector, he is charged with reviewing new security products, policies and best practices, as well as conducting annual inspections throughout the Division’s 13-state region.



Pavick conducted a total of 250 inspections, which is almost 90 more inspections than any other inspector in 2024.



“I do appreciate the recognition, but what I appreciate more is meeting with the individuals protecting our readiness and providing the support and assistance to our people,” said Pavick.



In addition to his award, Pavick was selected for the second year in a row to serve on the senior leader Q&A panel during the annual U.S. Army Reserve Command’s Physical Security Conference held Nov. 19-21 on Fort Jackson, South Carolina.



“Your unwavering commitment to cover down on inspections due to personnel shortages demonstrates your professional excellence, and being an outstanding representative of this command truly sets the standard of what it means to deliver first-class service and support,” shared Belanger.