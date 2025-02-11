AFMC releases 2025 AFMC Connect program guidance, topics

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio – The Air Force Materiel Command released updated guidance and topics for the 2025 AFMC Connect program.



AFMC Connect is the command’s flagship resiliency program and focuses on building unit cohesion and connectedness through the framework of Comprehensive Airmen Fitness. The program takes a holistic approach to building a culture of resiliency through reinforcement of protective factors that support Airmen and civilians across all aspects of life.



For 2025, AFMC Connect adapted in alignment with Department of the Air Force Instruction 90-5001, Integrated Resilience, which delineates requirements for units to conduct Resilience Tactical Pauses as directed by the major commands.



This year, AFMC Connect will focus on quarterly themes of wellness, connectedness, resilience and readiness. Tools to guide small group discussions and activities are available on the AFMC Connect webpage to assist leaders with implementation of each theme.



Annual Suicide Prevention training will occur separate from the AFMC Connect program. This enables consistent training standards for facilitation, evaluation and tracking in accordance with DAF Suicide Prevention Training.



To view the AFMC Connect guidance and tools, visit https://www.afmc.af.mil/Resiliency/Connect/.



Installation Integrated Resilience Office personnel are available to assist with AFMC Connect and annual Suicide Prevention training and can answer questions regarding the programs.

