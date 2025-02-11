Airmen from the 109th Airlift Wing Participate in Luncheons to Connect with Veterans Through Good Neighbor Committee

SCOTIA, N.Y. - Airmen assigned to the New York Air National Guard’s 109th Airlift Wing have been making a meaningful impact on the local community, by sharing lunch with local veterans every other month.



The Good Neighbor Committee, composed of airmen dedicated to giving back, has hosted luncheons at Schenectady County Glendale Nursing Home, located a few miles from the base, since July 2024, where they sit down with veterans to share meals, listen to their stories, and build personal connections.



The program offers veterans an opportunity to reminisce about their experiences while allowing younger service members to hear firsthand accounts of military service.



“The residents are always excited weeks before the lunch,” said Staff Sgt. Mackenzie Grayson, the previous head of the committee. “They see it written on their calendars and look forward to it each time. It’s a chance for them to feel valued and recognized.”



The "Lunch with a Veteran" program has been a particularly humbling experience for airmen like him, said Airman 1st Class Roko Jelavic, a participant, who reflected on the impact of the stories shared by veterans.



"Every time we have lunch with a veteran, I am always left with something one of them said that stays with me," Jelavic said. "It makes me think and apply new concepts to my own life."



The veterans also express gratitude for the companionship. Many find it difficult to open up, but the presence of the service members creates a comfortable environment for sharing memories, according to Grayson.



“Staff Sgt. Grayson contacted me about a luncheon and we were happy to have this program,” said Tracy Denny, the director of activities at Glendale Nursing Home. “It means so much to the men and women who have served our country. They love to share their stories, as they have something in common with service members. I know the residents look forward to having the 109th members join them and I hope we can continue this tradition.”



As the program grows, the 109th Airlift Wing remains committed to its mission of strengthening community bonds and honoring those who have served.



Airman 1st Class Anton Konev and Airman Faria Yassem have taken ownership of the program to continue setting up similar opportunities for service members.



Building relationships in the community and developing camaraderie with fellow wingmen is good for everyone, Konev said.



This program is part of the larger mission of the Good Neighbor Committee, which organizes two events each month, ranging from volunteering at local nonprofits like the City Mission of Schenectady to hosting programs that support veterans, children, and other community members.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.14.2025 Date Posted: 02.14.2025 13:17 Story ID: 490838 Location: SCOTIA, NEW YORK, US Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Airmen from the 109th Airlift Wing Participate in Luncheons to Connect with Veterans Through Good Neighbor Committee, by SSgt Jocelyn Tuller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.