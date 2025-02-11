Corps of Engineers seeks public input on Robinson Lake restoration study

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, will host a public meeting on the Robinson Lake habitat rehabilitation and enhancement project Feb. 27, from 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. at Wabasha-Kellogg High School, 2113 Hiawatha Dr. E., Wabasha, Minnesota.



The project purpose is to enhance and restore habitat at the Robinson Lake area in Pool 4 of the Mississippi River within the Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge, near Wabasha. Measures that would meet the goals and objectives are dredging for habitat, island creation, forest restoration, wetland creation and spawning habitat. The Corps held a meeting for this study at the high school in May 2023.



The meeting will include a presentation at 6 p.m. The presentation will be recorded and posted at https://www.youtube.com/usacemvppao.



The Corps of Engineers is in the process of conducting a review of the environmental effects in accordance with the National Environment Policy Act and anticipates releasing this document on Feb. 19. A final determination on the draft EA will be made following the public review period. A copy of the draft EA will be available at: https://www.mvp.usace.army.mil/Home/PublicNotices.aspx. Upon release of the draft, comments will be accepted for a 30-day period.



Questions and comments concerning the project should be directed to umrr-mvp-hrep@usace.army.mil. Please address all correspondence on this project to the St. Paul District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Attention: Regional Planning and Environment Division North, 332 Minnesota Street, Suite E1500, St. Paul, Minnesota, 55101-1678.



This project is funded under the authority of the Upper Mississippi River Restoration Program and intended to ensure the coordinated development and enhancement of the Upper Mississippi River system with primary emphasis on habitat restoration projects and resource monitoring. In the more than 30-year history of the program, more than 55 habitat projects benefiting approximately 100,000 acres on the Upper Mississippi River, from Minneapolis to St. Louis, have been completed.

