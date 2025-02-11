NAS JRB Fort Worth Awarded 2025 Installation Excellence Award

Photo By Sandy Owens | Naval Air Station (NAS) Joint Reserve Base (JRB) Fort Worth has been honored with the...... read more read more Photo By Sandy Owens | Naval Air Station (NAS) Joint Reserve Base (JRB) Fort Worth has been honored with the prestigious 2025 Commander, Navy Installations Command Installation Excellence Award (IEA) in the Small Category for exceptional performance and contributions to military readiness. see less | View Image Page

NAS JRB FORT WORTH, TEXAS—Naval Air Station (NAS) Joint Reserve Base (JRB) Fort Worth has been honored with the prestigious 2025 Commander, Navy Installations Command (CNIC) Installation Excellence Award (IEA) in the Small Category for exceptional performance and contributions to military readiness.



The annual IEA program, overseen by the U.S. Navy recognizes top installations based on their alignment with strategic goals and criteria set by the Office of the Secretary of Defense.



NAS JRB Fort Worth Commanding Officer, Captain Beau Hufstetler, praised the dedication of military and civilian personnel in achieving this recognition. "Winning this excellence award acknowledges the tireless dedication of our military and civilian personnel who consistently support our warfighters and execute the mission of our base.”



Hufstetler commended the collaborative efforts of all departments, partner tenant commands, and local communities in helping NAS JRB Fort Worth achieve this historic milestone. The base excelled within Navy Region Southeast before securing the top spot among small installations at the CNIC level.



"The strength of our partnerships with surrounding communities has been instrumental in our success," emphasized Hufstetler. "We are grateful for the service and support of our local community partners and past base personnel who have contributed to this achievement."



Installation Program Integrator Michael Dale, said, “The effort and successes of the installation team have made NAS JRB Fort Worth the best small base in the Navy, supporting the Fleet, Fighter and Family. Winning this excellence award means that NAS JRB Fort Worth maintains the highest standards across all naval installations.”



NAS JRB Fort Worth plays a crucial role in providing support for U.S. Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force, and Army units. The IEA recognizes the base's commitment to enhancing mission effectiveness, efficiency, and quality of life for its personnel.



As a recipient of the 2025 IEA, NAS JRB Fort Worth remains committed to supporting a standard of excellence across all military branches on the installation, further enhancing military readiness.



NAS JRB Fort Worth is the first and finest joint reserve base, known for training and equipping air crews and aviation ground support personnel, while supporting missions such as airlift, aerial refueling, and global mobility, making it an integral part of national defense infrastructure.