Austin Recruiter Honored as NTAG San Antonio’s Nuclear Propulsion Officer Recruiter of the Year

Photo By Allen Cordova | Lt. Brittney Payne stands next to one of The Strike Group's static displays during its visit to Stony Point High School, Round Rock Texas. Lt. Payne was recognized as Navy Talent Acquisition Group San Antonio's Nuclear Propulsion Officer Candidate, Officer Recruiter of the Year. (U.S. Navy photo by Allen Cordova/Released)

SAN ANTONIO- Lt. Brittney Payne was honored as Navy Talent Acquisition Group San Antonio’s Nuclear Propulsion Officer Candidate (NUPOC) Officer Recruiter of the Year for fiscal year 2024. Payne received her award Jan. 30.



Payne is from Fort Lauderdale, Florida. She graduated from Pembroke Pines Charter High School, Pembroke Pines FL. in 2014 and earned her commission at the U.S. Naval Academy in 2018.



“I was introduced to the Navy through football,” Payne said. “My dad was my high school’s football coach, and the Naval Academy recruited his players because he ran the triple option. When I looked more into it, I fell in love with the mission and aspired to serve in the Navy.”



Payne is a general officer recruiter located at Navy Officer Recruiting Station Austin. She says she enjoys recruiting because it gives her time with her family.



Payne states that her biggest challenge in recruiting was learning to understand the current generation’s culture and lingo. In the beginning, she took it too personal when applicants “ghosted” her, but soon learned it’s all a part of the process.



“Now that I know how to approach the applicants in a way they appreciate, I’ve been much more successful,” Payne stated.



Payne enjoys seeing her candidates get excited for their future and succeed. She believes her achievement is attributed to her personal initiative and hard work, and she is very appreciative in being selected for NTAG San Antonio’s NUPOC Officer Recruiter of the Year.



NTAG San Antonio’s area of responsibility includes more than 30 Navy enlisted and officer recruiting stations spread throughout 144,000 square miles of Central and South Texas territory.



