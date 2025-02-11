1st Engineer Brigade bids farewell to Batchan, welcomes Cody during change-of-responsibility ceremony

Photo By Melissa Buckley | Col. Mark Glaspell (center), 1st Engineer Brigade commander, salutes the ceremonial...... read more read more Photo By Melissa Buckley | Col. Mark Glaspell (center), 1st Engineer Brigade commander, salutes the ceremonial commander of troops before he and outgoing Command Sgt. Maj. Don Batchan (left) and incoming Command Sgt. Maj. Jesse Cody (right) march forward to conduct a change-of-responsibility ceremony Feb. 7 in Nutter Field House. see less | View Image Page

FORT LEONARD WOOD, Mo. — Fort Leonard Wood’s 1st Engineer Brigade held a change-of-responsibility ceremony Feb. 7 at Nutter Field House, where Command Sgt. Maj. Don Batchan relinquished responsibility of the brigade to Command Sgt. Maj. Jesse Cody.



During the ceremony, 1st Eng. Bde. Commander Col. Mark Glaspell, who served as the reviewing officer, highlighted Batchan’s time as command sergeant major. “You exemplify the senior noncommissioned officer,” Glaspell said. “Daily, you move to the point of friction and solve problems.”



Glaspell said Batchan led with a “calm but firm hand” that helped the brigade find solutions and accomplish their mission.



“The Soldiers of this brigade followed you out of trust and respect, not because they had to,” Glaspell said. “You gained the admiration and confidence of the officers, NCOs and Soldiers. They did not want to fail you, and I believe that is the pinnacle for leadership.”



Batchan, who moves on to his next assignment at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, thanked the brigade and Army Engineer Regiment Soldiers and civilians and said, “being the brigade command sergeant major for such an extraordinary team made coming to work every day a joy.”



Cody comes to Fort Leonard Wood from his most recent assignment in the Republic of Korea at Camp Humphreys, where he served as the 11th Engineer Battalion’s command sergeant major.



Glaspell said Cody is a “seasoned combat engineer who is no stranger to the brigade and Fort Leonard Wood.”



In his remarks, Cody said he was “honored” to be joining the brigade.



“I am thrilled to contribute to the continued success of the 1st Eng. Bde. Our mission here is critical — we prepare Soldiers to overcome challenges on the modern battlefield,” Cody said. “We build lethality, not only by developing their skills and knowledge, but by instilling discipline and professionalism through a relentless pursuit of excellence.”



