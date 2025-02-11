Rear Adm. Epps Leads 2025 OP Roadshow Across Europe, Bahrain

February 2025 – Chief of Supply Corps Rear Adm. Kenneth Epps, commander of Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP), joined the NAVSUP Office of Personnel (OP) for the annual OP Roadshow, visiting NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) Sigonella Site Rota, Site Naples, and NAVSUP FLC Bahrain. The OP Roadshow is a career event designed for Supply Corps officers, offering valuable insights on career development and the Supply Corps community. The event also provides tools for professional excellence, including one-on-one career interviews, community guidance, and in-depth discussions on the diverse aspects of the Supply Corps.



The Roadshow’s first stop took Epps to NAVSUP FLC Sigonella Site Rota and USS Bulkeley (DDG 84) in Rota, Spain. While there, he met with Sailors and civilians, engaging with the supply community to discuss and advance the Navy’s vital mission. Following his visit to Spain, Epps traveled to NAVSUP FLC Site Naples, Italy, where he met with Commander, Naval Forces Europe/Africa Adm. Stuart Munsch and the Sixth Fleet Commander, Vice Adm. Jeffrey Anderson, to discuss readiness and contested logistics. He rounded out his time in Naples by conducting a Town Hall with the site’s team, engaging directly with local sailors.



Concluding his two-week overseas trip, Epps and the OP Roadshow visited NAVSUP FLC Bahrain, where they hosted an award ceremony at this vital hub before visiting USS Gladiator (MCM 11).



Epps’ visits with the 2025 OP Roadshow exemplify the critical role the Supply Corps plays in steering the future of Navy readiness. The Roadshow serves as a powerful platform for shaping the next generation of Supply Corps leaders, providing them with the tools, guidance, and opportunities to lead with vision and the capability to face the challenges of tomorrow.



NAVSUP, headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, employs a diverse, worldwide workforce of more than 25,000 military and civilian personnel. NAVSUP and the Navy Supply Corps manage supply chain, acquisition, operational logistics, and Sailor and family care activities with mission partners to generate readiness and sustain naval forces worldwide, enabling them to prevent and decisively win wars.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.14.2025 Date Posted: 02.14.2025 10:38 Story ID: 490819 Location: US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Rear Adm. Epps Leads 2025 OP Roadshow Across Europe, Bahrain, by Hannah Rainey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.