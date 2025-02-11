PCU John F. Kennedy Welcomes New Fit Boss

The Ford-class aircraft carrier Pre-Commissioning Unit John F. Kennedy (CVN 79) recently welcomed Daquan Williams as its new Fit Boss. Williams joins the John F. Kennedy crew with the mission of spearheading physical fitness initiatives and enhancing Sailor wellness during the pre-commissioning phase of the ship’s journey. As the Fit Boss, Williams plays a pivotal role in ensuring the physical readiness and overall health of the crew. His responsibilities include developing comprehensive fitness programs, managing workout facilities, and fostering a culture of resilience and wellness among the Sailors.



With the John F. Kennedy team preparing to join the operational fleet, Williams is focused on building a strong foundation of health and fitness for the crew, which will be crucial to their long-term success.



“I’m thrilled to be part of the [John F.] Kennedy team during such an exciting time,” said Williams. “My focus is on supporting every Sailor’s fitness and wellness goals, ensuring we’re ready for the challenges ahead.” Williams brings a wealth of experience to this assignment, marking his second tour aboard a Ford-class carrier.



Previously, he supported fitness programs during the USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) deployment, where he implemented tailored initiatives to meet the operational demands of a forward-deployed crew. His expertise extends beyond carrier operations, as he also served aboard the America-class amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), where he designed and executed fitness regimens that improved readiness and morale for Sailors and Marines alike. Williams’ unique blend of professional expertise and passion for fitness makes him a valuable addition to the John F. Kennedy crew.



Unlike many Sailors, Williams serves as a civilian fitness specialist, bringing an academic background in exercise science and years of professional experience to the role. His outside perspective allows him to incorporate innovative techniques and industry best practices into his fitness programs.



“For me, fitness is more than physical health. It’s about building confidence, reducing stress, and strengthening the team,” Williams explained. “A healthy and resilient crew is essential for operational readiness. My goal is to make fitness accessible and enjoyable for everyone, regardless of their starting point.”



The timing of Williams’ arrival coincides with exciting developments for the Kennedy’s fitness facilities. He is actively working on upgrades to the ship’s gym spaces, focusing on acquiring more functional equipment and expanding program offerings. These enhancements are designed to provide every Sailor with the tools they need to achieve their personal fitness goals while creating a supportive environment that promotes camaraderie and teamwork.

Williams is also introducing a variety of group activities, such as circuit training sessions and team-based fitness challenges. These initiatives not only help Sailors stay physically fit but also foster a sense of community aboard the ship. His leadership style emphasizes inclusivity, encouraging participation from Sailors of all fitness levels and building a culture where wellness is a shared priority. He has an open-door policy and welcomes Sailors to discuss their fitness objectives, whether they are looking to pass a Physical Readiness Test, recover from an injury, or simply adopt a healthier lifestyle.



“My favorite part of the job is seeing the progress Sailors make, both physically and mentally,” Williams said. “It’s incredibly rewarding to witness someone exceed their own expectations and feel proud of what they’ve accomplished.”

