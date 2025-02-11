22nd MEU Enhances Intelligence Operations with Identity and Attribution Activities Cell

Photo By Sgt. Nathan Mitchell | U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Bryan Bell, a criminal investigator with the 22nd Marine...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Nathan Mitchell | U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Bryan Bell, a criminal investigator with the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, prepares to photograph a sample during Marine Air-Ground Task Force (MAGTF) Interoperability Exercise, on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Feb. 6, 2025. The raid is one of several training events within MAGTF Interoperability, a course conducted by Expeditionary Operations Training Group. This course is designed to evaluate integrated elements of the 22nd MEU across a variety of full mission profiles in a simulated peer threat environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Nathan Mitchell) see less | View Image Page

MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. - The 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) is enhancing its intelligence capabilities, demonstrating greater lethality through integration of the Identity and Attribution Activities (IA2) cell. This unique capability, composed of U.S. Marine Corps criminal investigators and explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) technicians, leverages the Marine Corps' exclusive combination of forensic exploitation and technical EOD expertise. This specialized cell is manned, trained and equipped to support tactical intelligence operations within the MEU and across various U.S. government agencies.



Marines within the IA2 cell employ biometric and forensic techniques to collect and attribute relevant, exploitable materials, to persons, actions, objects and events. Through integration with the Marine Corps’ Service-Level Identity Intelligence Branch, IA2 Marines enable the detection of malicious actors and activities, support operations and improve understanding of adversaries across the intelligence community.



According to Major Ryan Sutherland, 22nd MEU Intelligence Officer, “Our adversaries attempt to exploit anonymity in complex terrain and mask their intentions in a web of secrecy and misinformation. IA2 combats this by providing the force with a greater understanding of adversary capabilities, structures, networks, activities, and personnel.”



The Marine Corps identified the need for IA2 during force modernization efforts with the capability now integrated into each MEF’s intelligence battalion and deployed with units like the MEU. The 22nd MEU is among the first to embrace this modernization initiative, bringing renewed emphasis to identity operations and intelligence.



The process begins with the IA2 Marines embedding with forces on the ground, where they conduct a wide range of operations. At locations of interest, IA2 Marines are trained and equipped to recognize, preserve, collect, analyze, store and share exploitable materials such as human signatures, media devices, small unmanned aircraft systems (sUAS), improvised munitions, and weapon serial numbers.



In the field, IA2 Marines conduct Site Exploitation to collect and analyze materials of value. The information is processed on-site and at the Forensic Dominance System (FDS) Marine Corps, an exploitation laboratory that enables detailed forensic analysis of collected materials.



“As a part of the Identity and Attribution Activities cell, our primary role is operating the FDS Marine Corps,” said Marine Corps Staff Sergeant Kevin Allen, a Criminal Investigator with the 22nd MEU. “It’s a level two exploitation lab capable of latent print analysis, DNA analysis, confirmatory chemical analysis, as well as digital media extraction.”



Once information is collected by the IA2 cell, results are then uploaded to the Department of the Navy Identification and Screening Information System, where it is analyzed by a dedicated support element and used to enhance intelligence holdings used across the Joint Force. This process links the analyzed materials to existing records of evidence or individuals, improving battlefield awareness for commanders at both the tactical and operational levels.



Additionally, the information is enhanced and catalogues for future use by the intelligence community. The dissemination of information gained through exploited material enables agencies across the Department of Defense and U.S. Government to access the data, connecting critical insights when needed most and enhancing understanding of adversary capabilities and intentions across the competition continuum.



“Not everything we do is going to have immediate gratification or feedback” said Staff Sergeant Bryan Bell, a criminal investigator with the 22nd MEU. “But it could be tomorrow or years from now when the information we gathered can help others or potentially save another Marine’s life.”



Through the IA2 cell, the 22nd MEU is able to improve coordination across the DoD, and both fully leverage and contribute to Joint intelligence capabilities. Exploited materials, evidence, and intelligence gathered by the IA2 at the tactical level informs planning and operations not only for the 22nd MEU, but for broader U.S. interests at the operational and strategic level. As we approach 250 years as a war-fighting organization, it is more important than ever that we remain steadfast in our commitment to integrating technological innovation. This innovation ensures the 22nd MEU remains the nation’s most capable, ready, and lethal force.