Specialist uses one race at a time to make Olympics dream a reality

SAN ANTONIO, Texas – In perfect 45-degree overcast weather, on a flat and fast golf course, a behavioral health specialist pushed his pace for 8K in the men’s division of the 2025 Armed Forces Cross Country Championship at the Windcrest Golf Club here Jan. 22.



At the 6K lap, Sgt. Geoffrey Kipchumba, 4th Combat Aviation Brigade, Fort Carson, Colorado, had the second-place spot amongst a pace of Air Force elite runners. With one lap to go, Kipchumba moved to fourth.



“That last lap was the hardest one,” he said. “Those guys were flying. I gave it to the Air Force this time around. I’m coming for them next competition. I just came back into running. This is my second race after two years.”



He finished the competition in seventh with a time of 30:11.7. He helped the men take bronze in the men’s division.



Giving back



Kipchumba said he joined the Army to support his family and to give back to the community. He also is the first person in his family to serve in the military. He served in the World Class Athlete Program from 2021 to 2023 and hopes to serve in the program again.



“Running and sports allow me to meet and interact with different Soldiers and people, regardless of their rank,” he said. “I’m very proud to wear the uniform and serve in the Army.”



He said the Army provides for his wife, Mary Lynette, his daughter, Katie, 4, and son, Carlton, three months old, so he loves giving back to the Army and to his community in return by volunteering in community and service projects.



Born to run



The Kapsisiywa, Kenya, native grew up watching future Olympians train near his hometown in Eldoret. He would run two miles barefoot each way to his school, running home for lunch and then back to school.



“I didn’t wear shoes until I was 10 years old,” he said with a big grin. “And those shoes were just for Christmas or church. We only wore those shoes on special occasions.”



Kipchumba said when he received his first pair of running shoes when he was 20 years old, he took off too fast.



“I didn’t know you have to take it slow as a beginner or you’ll get injuries,” he said. “I got a lot of injuries. I learned to work smarter, not harder. I worked with coaches and mentors, ran with more people who are experienced in running.”



One of Kipchumba’s mentors is Eliud Kipchoge, a long-distance runner, who earned the bronze in the 2004 Olympics, silver in the 2007 World Championships and 2008 Beijing Olympics and 2010 Commonwealth Games and has held world records. Kipchoge would see him running in Kenya and followed his career.



“He inspires me,” Kipchumba said. “He has inspired a lot of young kids back in Kenya. A lot of the upcoming athletes look up to him. I hope to one day reach his level, so I can inspire the next generation like he does. He has done a lot throughout the years.”



Kipchumba’s goal is to make the Olympic team in 2028.



“My goal is run 2:10 and qualify for the Olympics,” he said. “I’m hoping to qualify for WCAP again because they have an amazing support team.”



He said picturing his daughter and son’s faces keeps him motivated during his training runs.



“You have to have some level of joy; you have to have some kind of passion and drive to put your shoes on each morning,” he said. “I love running. I feel good when I run.”



He said he hopes to have a strong showing at the 2026 Marine Corps Marathon.



“I’m just warming up,” he said with a big smile.

