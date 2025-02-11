NAVFAC EURAFCENT Announces Sea and Shore Sailors of the Year

NAPLES, Italy — Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Europe, Africa, Central (EURAFCENT) announced its 2024 Sea and Shore Sailors of the Year Jan. 24, 2025.



Shore Sailor of the Year: Construction Mechanic 1st Class Lucas Arianga, Public Works Department (PWD) Naples, Italy



Shore Junior Sailor of the Year: Utilitiesman 2nd Class Destiny Lord, PWD Naples



Shore Blue Jacket of the Year: Utilitiesman 3rd Class Felicity Luna, PWD Naples



Sea Sailor of the Year: Utilitiesman 1st Class David Stiefermann, PWD Bahrain



"It is always tough, but yet exciting to recognize the best of the best at NAVFAC EYRAFCENT,” Capt. Rafael Miranda, commanding officer, NAVFAC EURAFCENT said. “Our Sailors of the Year have demonstrated exceptional achievements in supporting our warfighters, standing out in a field of remarkable talent.”



Arianga, a Dallas native is the PWD Naples command leading petty officer, a title given to a first class petty officer, designating them as the "go-to person". They are responsible for leading Sailors in the division to accomplish their mission, as well as assisting the upper chain of command with administrative tasks.



“I am honored and grateful to be recognized due to the very competitive peer group I'm in,” Arianga said, who has been in the Navy for 17 years. “Seeing the email from the CO [commanding officer] announcing the results was really nice to see that everything I've been doing is not going unnoticed by the chain of command.”



Stiefermann, a Jefferson City, Mo., native is the PWD Bahrain operations LPO. He said this recognition is not just for him, but that he was able to help bring recognition to the Bahrain team.



"I am extremely honored and grateful to have been recognized as Sea Sailor of the Year for NAVFAC EURAFCENT,” Stiefermann said. “Everything we do in the Navy is a team effort, and I am thankful to my junior Sailors, my peers, and my leadership for all of the hard work they do here every day at PWD Bahrain.”



Lord, a Lawrenceville, Ga., native is a member of the water treatment team in Naples. She works closely with local national personnel to oversee the distribution of water to the base and several other key locations.



“It feels good to know that my hard work is being seen, but I don't do this for recognition,” Lord said who has been in the Navy for seven years. “I enjoy everything I'm doing in terms of water treatment and the knowledge I'm able to gain. Being able to win is just an extra perk with everything else I've accomplished since being in Naples.”



Miranda said, these awards honor not just these Seabee’s individual excellence, but the hard work, dedication, and strong leadership that defines our entire NAVFAC EURAFCENT team. “I'm proud to lead an organization of highly competent professionals who embody the Navy's values and drive our mission forward."



Sailor of the Year is a time-honored tradition introduced in 1972 by Chief of Naval Operations, Adm. Elmo Zumwalt, and Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy John Whittet. This annual program recognizes the superior performance of enlisted personnel and emphasizes outstanding achievement, exemplary personal conduct, exceptional military bearing, and superb initiative.



Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command is the naval shore facilities, base operating support, and expeditionary engineering systems command delivering life-cycle technical and acquisition solutions aligned to fleet and Marine Corps priorities. NAVFAC EURAFCENT supports fleet commanders by providing engineering assessments and agile acquisition strategy, constructing and maintaining shore infrastructure, and maximizing force readiness to enhance warfighter capability. NAVFAC EURAFCENT serves as the engineering link between the shore and the Fleet in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility.



For more information, contact NAVFAC EURAFCENT public affairs at +39 366.695.8800 or NAVFAC-EAC-PAO@us.navy.mil.

