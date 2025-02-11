Commander, NAVFAC Atlantic Visits NAVFAC EURAFCENT

NAPLES, Italy — Rear Adm. Jorge Cuadros, commander, Naval Facilities Engineering Command (NAVFAC) Atlantic visited four locations across NAVFAC Europe, Africa, Central (EURAFCENT) Feb. 2 – Feb. 11, 2025.



This trip allowed Cuadros to meet with installation and regional leadership and visit projects sites at the various installations; the visit provided him with a deeper understanding of the ongoing missions of the various U.S. military commands NAVFAC EURAFCENT supports.



"I feel very thankful and honored to be back here visiting and I'm consistently impressed by NAVFAC EURAFCENT's strong connections, not just within the Fleet, but also with combatant commanders and our international partners," Cuadros said. He also emphasized his commitment to responsiveness, saying, "I am interested in ensuring that we remain the most responsive SYSCOM [Systems Command] for our customers, and we achieve that through a culture of accountability.”



Cuadros’ first stop was Public Works Department Rota, Spain where he made it a priority to connect with the team and gain a firsthand understanding of the installation's infrastructure and future projects that support vital operations.



While visiting Resident Office in Charge of Construction Northern Italy in Vicenza, he visited U.S. Army Garrison Italy to see the progress on the $500 million Army Family Housing project and meet with senior Army and Air Force leaders in Vicenza and Aviano Air Base.



His stop in Naples, Italy provided Cuadros time to meet with Juliet Beyler, executive director, U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa and Rear Adm. Brad Collins, commander, Navy Region EURAFCENT.



His final stop was PWD Sigonella, Italy where he gained a deeper understanding of the base's vital operations.



“The men and women of NAVFAC EURAFCENT are not at the tip of the spear, but the tip of the trident,” Cuadros said. “EURAFCENT executes missions on three continents, supports missions in numerous countries and executes business with so much professionalism and dedication.”



While at each location, Cuadros recognized the men and women, Sailors, civilian and host nation employees by presenting his command coin and other awards and taking questions from NAVFAC employees.



“It takes a special breed of person to uproot and move here to EAC and do what you do,” Cuadros said. “We have a core group of host nation employees across the AOR that have kept and keep us going while our U.S. civilian and military rotate in and out. As your number one fan, I thank you all for what you do.”



This was Cuadros’ first visit to EURAFCENT since assuming command of NAVFAC Atlantic on August 2, 2024.



Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command is the naval shore facilities, base operating support, and expeditionary engineering systems command delivering life-cycle technical and acquisition solutions aligned to fleet and Marine Corps priorities. NAVFAC EURAFCENT supports fleet commanders by providing engineering assessments and agile acquisition strategy, constructing and maintaining shore infrastructure, and maximizing force readiness to enhance warfighter capability. NAVFAC EURAFCENT serves as the engineering link between the shore and the Fleet in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility.



For more information, contact NAVFAC EURAFCENT public affairs at +39 366.695.8800 or NAVFAC-EAC-PAO@us.navy.mil.

