Senior Airman Johnny Trail recognized as a top performer during Bomber Task Force 25-1

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Johnny Trail, 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron avionics journeyman, assists with pre-flight checks during Bomber Task Force 25-1 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Jan. 23, 2025.

ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, Guam – Senior Airman Johnny Trail, 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron avionics journeyman, has been recognized by leadership for his hard work and dedication during Bomber Task Force 25-1 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam.



As an avionics journeyman, Trail troubleshoots and repairs deficiencies with avionics systems on the B-1B Lancers to include offensive and defensive avionics systems, and flight controls.



During his time at Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D. Trail has been selected twice to deploy in support of Bomber Task Force missions and was selected to lead defensive avionics systems for BTF 25-1.



Prior to being selected for BTF 25-1, Trail was recognized as a superior performer for his work contributing to the airstrikes against Syria Feb. 2024, which resulted in him being coined by the commander of the Eighth Air Force.



As a senior airman, Trail has already been entrusted to train and supervise six Airmen, a task typically reserved for non-commissioned officers.



Trail has made it his goal to achieve the rank of staff sgt. having already completed Airman Leadership School.



“My next goal is to make staff sgt. To be able to lead more and more Airmen and enhance my leadership skills,” said Trail.



Trail worked as an electrician before joining the Air Force. Although he enjoyed the work, he had a strong desire to serve his country and enlisted.



I knew I would always be able to be an electrician but I only had one opportunity to serve my country through the military,” said Trail.



Trail recently earned a private pilots licence and is already half way through his training to become a commercial pilot.



Outside of work he enjoys hunting, fishing, scuba diving, and riding dirtbikes.



Hailing from Winfield, West Virginia, Trail is the second member of his family to enlist in the military, joining his grandfather, Johnny Trail Sr. who served as an artillery shell driver during the Vietnam War.