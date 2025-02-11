Senior Airman Tylar Barry recognized as a top performer during Bomber Task Force 25-1

ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, Guam –Senior Airman Tyler Barry, 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron aircraft hydraulics specialist, has been recognized by leadership for his outstanding performance during Bomber Task Force 25-1 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam.



As an aircraft hydraulics specialist, Barry services hydraulic systems and troubleshoots aircraft parts on B-1B Lancers.



“I’ve learned a lot during this deployment,” said Barry. “The fast paced nature of this BTF mission has helped me refine my skills as a hydraulics troop.



During his time at Ellsworth Air Force Base, Barry has been selected for three temporary duty assignments including being selected to be a part of the airstrikes against Syria, Feb. 2024.



“I was very grateful to be picked for such an important mission,” said Barry.



Barry also greatly contributed to putting out fire on a piece of aircraft ground equipment at Ellsworth AFB which resulted in him being coined by both the 28th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron and 28th Maintenance Squadron commanders.



Barry joined the Air Force to follow in the footsteps of his older brother and sister who are both currently serving in the Army.



He plans to serve 20 years in the Air Force and is interested in potentially cross training into another maintenance job to expand his skill set and be a more multi-capable airman. He is also striving to reach the rank of chief master sgt.



Outside of work Barry enjoys playing video games as well as coding. He also likes to do outdoor activities such as hiking and fishing.



Barry comes from a military family and has lived in many places but ultimately he calls Clarksville, Tennessee his home.

