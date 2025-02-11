Yeoman 1st Class Named MSC Far East 2024 Sailor of the Year

Courtesy Photo | The official photograph of Yeoman 1st Class William T. Meyer. (Official U.S. Navy photo)... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The official photograph of Yeoman 1st Class William T. Meyer. (Official U.S. Navy photo) see less | View Image Page

A yeoman first class at Military Sealift Command (MSC) Far East, was named the winner of MSC Far East’s Sailor of the Year (SOY) for 2024, during an all-hands announcement at MSC Far East headquarters, Sembawang Wharves, Singapore, Jan. 21, 2025.



Yeoman 1st Class William T. Meyer, administrative officer, from Addison, Mich., will be competing at the MSC headquarters level against all SOYs from headquarters and other MSC area commands.



“My goal when arriving at MSC Far East was to improve administrative processes in place to help balance the administrative workload with the manning issue that we were experiencing,” said Meyer. “Additionally, I aimed to bring awareness and have plans in place to help the command meet admin requirements and goals.’’



As admin officer, Meyer is responsible for maintaining the daily operations of the administrative department.



He inspired the department in a highly visible, dynamic, and operational environment, ensuring delivery of the highest quality of customer service across six units throughout the Pacific Fleet.



“Yeoman 1st Class Meyer is the total package. He arrived to this command hitting the ground running, and established himself as a cornerstone of the organization,” said Capt. Robert R. Williams, Commodore, MSC Far East. “He is always looking to improve the command and administrative policies; his forethought and initiative has had resounding results with both the military and civilian personnel of my command.’’



Meyer graduated from Addison High School in 2011 and enlisted in the Navy in 2016.



“My Navy career began one day when I was bored working as a server and bartender, and was looking to travel and take advantage of college opportunities associated with the military,” said Meyer. “I ended up choosing Navy because my brother was prior enlisted as an interior communications electrician, and assured me the Navy would work well with what I was hoping for.”



Since Meyer’s time in the Navy, the service has lived up to expectations and he has travelled extensively in his eight years in service.



“My first command was with Strike Fighter Squadron 137, where I was deployed aboard aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70),” said Meyer. “Through them I was able to have port visits at South Korea, Guam, Vietnam, Singapore, and the Philippines.”



Meyer was also stationed at Naples, Italy; with Commander, Task Force SIX THREE / Commander, Military Sealift Command Europe & Africa; where he was able to travel to a number or European countries.



“Prior to MSC Far East in Singapore, I was in Washington State with Navy Information Operations Command Whidbey Island, which I loved due to the immense amount of nature that surrounded me,” said Meyer.



Meyer credits his first port visit as his coolest experience in the Navy.

“Busan, South Korea, was my first time ever stepping foot outside of the United States, and overall it did not disappoint,” said Meyer. “I was visiting temples, eating street food, getting frustrated that every sweet bun I had was filled with red bean paste, and watching my friends get their port tattoo. The highlight for me was being able to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in Korea, at and Irish Pub owned by Australians. The cross culture of that alone was so amazing to me and my small town mindset.”



According to Meyer, traveling around the globe has been the best part of his career, so far.



“I realize that not many people are given, or have taken advantage of the opportunity to travel as I have,” said Meyer. “I’m from a small town with a population of maybe 588 people so I’m happy I can branch out and see the world.”



MSC Far East supports the U.S. 7th Fleet and ensures approximately 50 ships in the Indo-Pacific Region are manned, trained, and equipped to deliver essential supplies, fuel, cargo, and equipment to U.S. forces and coalition partners, both at sea and on shore.