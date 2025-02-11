Airman 1st Class Nicolas Jackson recognized for hard work and excellence while on Bomber Task Force 25-1 deployment

Photo By Senior Airman Brittany Kenney | U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Nicolas Jackson, 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Brittany Kenney | U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Nicolas Jackson, 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron aerospace propulsion technician, poses in front of a B-1B Lancer assigned to the 34th EBS, Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., in support of Bomber Task Force 25-1 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 13, 2025. Bomber Task Force enhances readiness, to include joint and multilateral, to respond to any potential crisis or challenge in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brittany Kenney) see less | View Image Page

ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, Guam – During Bomber Task Force 25-1 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Airman 1st Class Nicolas Jackson, 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron aerospace propulsion technician, has been recognized by leadership for his hard work and excellence while on deployment.



As an aerospace propulsion technician, Jackson works with B-1B Lancers to troubleshoot and replace parts, performs inspections, runs the jet for operations checks, helps with jet launches, and trains new Airmen assigned to the squadron.



“A1C Jackson has a strong work ethic; he always helps other shops when there’s time, and when our work begins, he takes the lead,” said Staff Sgt. Christopher Crespo, 34th EBS engines journeyman. “He consistently goes above and beyond what is expected from him.”



Deployments offer Jackson the ability to work with others, something said he enjoys not only for the camaraderie, but because it allows the team to work together on problems they may not encounter at homestation.



“Every deployment brings new sets of challenges and problems to solve. Teamwork and willingness is what allows us to figure out solutions to those problems,” said Jackson. “We have the opportunity to become better maintainers with every deployment.”



Jackson has been stationed at Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D. for a year and half and has already made a mark with his work, having also been integral in the air strikes against Syria during Feb. 2024 when he changed a necessary part so the jet could launch.



The Air Force became a possibility for Jackson after he left his previous job as a film editor and wanted to shift his life in a different direction.



“I didn’t want to just go find another job,” said Jackson. “I wanted to do something meaningful. I come from a military family, and they all encouraged me to join the Air Force.”



Now that he’s been in the service for a few years, he has plans on the horizon to retrain into the cyber career field once he becomes eligible with his contract.



Outside of work, Jackson enjoys fishing, playing video games, and tinkering with cars with his friends.



Coming from a military family, A1C Jackson has lived all over the world, but spent the most time at Camp Zama, an Army base in Japan! He has been in the Air Force for two years, following a tradition of military service by his parents, two uncles, and a cousin who are all U.S. Navy Veterans. He also has a brother-in-law who is in the U.S. Army, as well as another brother-in-law who is also in the Air Force!