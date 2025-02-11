From wandering to witnessing: USAF Chaplain devotes himself to service

OSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea – One wouldn't expect a preacher to be apprehensive in his faith. However, U.S. Air Force Capt. Bermsoo Kim, 51st Fighter Wing chaplain, was filled with doubt about his purpose and relationship with God throughout his youth, despite attending church his entire life.



Kim’s journey across the Pacific Ocean for a better life and the freedom to express himself, without being submerged in constant studying, built his passion for religion and created a broader perspective of culture and language.



In Jacksonville, Florida, a youth pastor announced, “With your eyes closed, heads bowed, do you know Jesus as your personal Lord and Savior? If you were to die tonight, do you know if you would go to heaven?” In response to these questions, Kim’s feelings of hesitation and unease consumed him – he did not raise his hand.



These questions undoubtedly changed the trajectory of his life toward faith and selfless service.



“I went into my room, locked the doors, and knelt on my red carpet,” he recalled with his palms faced up and opened. “I prayed then that Jesus would be my Lord and Savior.”



Kim described the revelation as a “paradigm shift” in his mindset. He overcame his doubt, and his faith revealed a new purpose and perspective that helped him view every obstacle as an opportunity.

As an immigrant from Daejeon, Republic of Korea, Kim’s first challenge was balancing the American culture and language with his native one. He had the added responsibility of helping his parents adjust to their lives in a new country.



“My parents didn't speak English, so I had to interpret and translate everything,” expressed Kim, adding that it took him ten years to fluently learn English. He fondly remembers practicing the language while watching the show Friends. “Nobody was there to lead me and teach me. I was thrown into a situation like Abraham in the Bible, but I felt as though God had been guiding me.”



Kim’s newfound guide steered him towards becoming an ordained minister and eventually led him to a church where he served for over a decade. Later, he met three different military chaplains and saw it as a sign to continue his ministry with a different group. Seeking new ways to be a positive influence on others and as the first in his family, Kim joined the Air Force.



“As an active-duty chaplain, I held counseling sessions back-to-back from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and I wasn't used to counseling people with such heavy things,” he expressed with a hint of sadness. “These struggles that I only saw in movies or dramas, I didn't think they were real issues, and they were all poured out to me.”



As a civilian pastor, Kim served the local church community where members who shared the same belief worship. Now, as a military chaplain, he supports a diverse group of people, no matter their faith his devotion is to their spiritual well-being. This is even more monumental because of the stressful demands military members are under both in their personal and professional lives. Kim offers a healthy coping mechanism thus enabling service members to Fight Tonight.



Once again, he found himself balancing two cultures. This time his obstacle was navigating the civilian pastor and military chaplain mindsets, shifting from a focus on spiritual growth to spiritual resiliency. His experiences continue to serve others and provide a haven for those who not only seek a place to worship but a confidential safe space.



“One Airman came in and I got the sense that ‘he’s here about suicide, but he can’t bring himself to talk about it’,” Kim recalled. “He’s not ready, because he never was able to share any of these thoughts aloud his entire life, so he doesn't know where to begin. I asked him ‘Are you thinking about killing yourself?’…he began to cry, and I sat there with him for a long time, until he was ready to talk about it.”



Kim solemnly stated that the burden he used to feel at the end of the day was so heavy.



Today, Kim is inspired by the words of Viktor Frankl, a Holocaust survivor who said, “He who has a ‘why’ to live, can bear almost any how.” Kim affirmed that his ‘why’ makes him feel at peace, hindering his anxiety and strengthening his focus on supporting individuals.



“Slowly, I learned to manage these heavy issues for the sake of my family, career, and mental health,” assured Kim. “All I can do is be there, but when I counsel Airmen I try to relate to what they are going through like leaving home for the first time and being away from family.”



Now, after spending 27 years away from his home country, Kim has returned. At Osan AB, Kim’s ability to converse with both U.S. Air Force and ROK Air Force personnel, enables him to support and assist a wide range of base personnel and missions.



Kim’s native culture and language brought him to the Language Enabled Airman Program in 2024. The program helps the U.S. Air Force to overcome cultural differences and strengthen relationships between partner nations, by leveraging Airmen from different backgrounds and those with a passion for other cultures and languages.



“I was the first chaplain and interpreter on the 7th Air Force’s first-ever combined Aeromedical Evacuation mission working with ROKAF partners and training together,” said Kim. “As chaplains, it's crucial that we work closely with medical because when medical care can’t continue, spiritual care really needs to begin.”



U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. James Galyon, 51st FW wing head chaplain, adds that Kim’s proficiency in both languages and cultural expertise strengthens U.S. Air Force and ROK partnerships and cooperation.



“[Kim’s] technical expertise is critical for integration and interoperability,” said Gaylon. “Our chaplains, including Capt Kim, as well as our religious support personnel, are vital in helping military members fortify their resilience in the human domains of spiritual, mental, and social fitness”.



Reminded of his rich heritage and memories in the ROK, Kim remains invested in using his skills and upbringing to build members' morale.



“First and foremost, my job is to take care of my unit’s spiritual fitness,” explained Kim. “But it’s rewarding to see how much I could be utilized as a chaplain and an interpreter.”

