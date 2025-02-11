Dagger Brigade Best OC/T Competition Sweeps McGregor

Photo By Staff Sgt. Raquel Birk | Col. Douglas F. Serie, and Command Sgt. Maj. Malquer A. Manzueta-Ramirez, the 5th...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Raquel Birk | Col. Douglas F. Serie, and Command Sgt. Maj. Malquer A. Manzueta-Ramirez, the 5th Armored Brigade command team, announce Team Seven, consisting of Capt. Charles B. Atkins, infantryman Observer Controller/Trainer, and Sgt. 1st Class Michael J. Perkins, mortar OC/T, both with Task Force Stallion, 3rd Battalion, 362nd Infantry Regiment, as the winners of the 2025 5th AR Bde. Gen. Omar N. Bradley Best OC/T Competition during an award ceremony at McGregor Range, New Mexico Feb. 13. The winners received an Army Commendation Medal, a trip to Normandy, and will move onto the First Army Division West Competion Best OC/T Competition April 2025. see less | View Image Page

MCGREGOR RANGE, New Mexico – The 5th Armored Brigade Gen. Omar N. Bradley Best Observer Controller/Trainer (OC/T) Competition featured eight teams tested in various events that assessed their physical readiness, marksmanship, tactical knowledge, and leadership skills Feb. 10-13.



The competition highlighted the critical role OC/Ts play preparing partner U.S. Army Reserve and National Guard units for deployments.



“The Dagger Brigade Best OC/T Competition embodies the Army's unyielding pursuit of excellence, showcasing expertise and fostering a competitive spirit,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Malquer A. Manzueta-Ramirez, senior enlisted advisor, 5th AR BDE. “Our competitors, responsible for mobilizing and demobilizing more than 16,000 Component two and three Soldiers each year, will demonstrate their exceptional skills and knowledge. As the best in their respective organizations, they will be evaluated on their mastery of doctrine and regulations, as well as their ability to apply their understanding of mission objectives.”



The Best OC/T Competition reflects the U.S. Army Forces Command’s priority to Win as a balanced Total Army.



“Our objective is clear: to promote excellence, recognize outstanding expertise, enhance organizational lethality, and showcase the best of what our organization has to offer,” Manzueta added.



The four-day competition tested participants across a range of events, from land navigation and situational lanes to obstacle courses and knowledge tests.



"The train-up for the competition was very professional," said Capt. Charles B. Atkins, infantryman OC/T with 3rd Battalion, 362nd Infantry Regiment. "Cadre were invested in making sure we were not only ready for the competition, but also that we learned something. For example, I learned how to set up an OE-254, ground based communications antenna, which isn't every day that an officer gets to do that."



Competition challenges assessed the depth of knowledge required to be an effective OC/T, equipped to train Soldiers in the latest technical knowledge and techniques.



"It's beneficial to be a well-rounded OC/T because you don't always know what the training unit's skill sets are and can resource from the knowledge acquired during competition like these," said Sgt. 1st Class Michael J. Perkins, mortar OC/T, with 3-362nd Infantry Regiment. "It's important to not only be good at your military job, but also possess a broad range of skills, knowledge, and experiences, demonstrating adaptability and versatility to better prepare training units for deployment."



The competition concluded with Atkins, an Alberene, Virginia native and Perkins, a Montclair, California native, both assigned to, 3-362nd Infantry Regiment, 5th Armored Bde. at Fort Bliss, Texas, claiming first place, being awarded the Army Commendation Medal, and taking home the trophy.



"I am truly proud of every last one of the competitors," said Col. Douglas F. Serie, 5th AR Bde. commander. "Competitors are doing what 98% of their peers won't do. Their success was a testament of their abilities, never-quit attitude, and teamwork."



Atkins and Perkins will go on to represent the 5th Armored Brigade in the First Army Division West Gen. Omar N. Bradley Best OC/T Competition April 2025.