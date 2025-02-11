U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Chicago District says goodbye as long-time Lockmaster retires

With over 35 years of experience, Christine Bowyer has spent almost 11 of them as a federal employee with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Chicago District, where she currently serves as the Assistant Lockmaster at the Thomas J. O'Brien Lock and Dam. Her previous career path included diverse experiences in banking, small business ownership, and nursing.



Bowyer's association with the federal government began in 1985 when she started working at the Chicago Harbor Lock under a contract with International Research and Development (IRD), a company awarded the first contract by USACE. For 24 years and 6 months, Bowyer worked under several contract bids before USACE took control of lock operations in 2014 putting her into a federal role.



During her time at Chicago Harbor Lock, Bowyer was part of a dynamic team, gaining hands-on experience and expanding her knowledge of lock operations. It was an opportunity to learn various skills, grow professionally, and take part in a workplace that, she says, offered more than just a job—it offered a career.



One of Bowyer's most significant career highlights came when she moved into a management role as Assistant Lockmaster at Thomas J. O’Brien Lock and Dam. As a First Line Supervisor, she was entrusted with greater responsibilities, managing day-to-day operations and ensuring that her team met key deadlines.



Bowyer is also a graduate of the Leadership Development Program (LDP II). The program encouraged her to step outside of her comfort zone, and was a pivotal moment in her career, pushing her to reach new levels of personal and professional growth.



When asked what her favorite part of working at USACE, Chicago District, she replied, "Working with a team of professionals, learning different skill sets, and having opportunities to take courses for my future.”



She added, "It was inspiring to work alongside people who were so dedicated, and it made me want to emulate that same level of commitment."



Bowyer shared her thoughts on leadership and the importance of communication. "A good leader will lead the people where they want to go, but a great leader will lead the people where they need to go," she quoted from Rosalynn Carter.



According to Bowyer, effective communication is the key to fostering a positive work environment. By setting clear goals and promoting mutual respect, leaders can motivate their teams and build stronger connections with those they serve.



"Cross train, encourage people to see greater possibilities, and coach those that are wanting to advance in USACE," she advises.



Bowyer is looking forward to her future after retirement. She plans to focus on her family, travel more, and enjoy her hobbies like quilting and sewing—particularly working on her collection of Civil War quilts. Bowyer also hopes to start a small business for enjoyment, marking the next chapter in her life as an entrepreneur.



Bowyers last day with USACE is February 15, 2025.

