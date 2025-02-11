Marine Corps Facility Commends Jacksonville Firefighter

Photo By Cpl. Nicholas Martinez | U.S. Marine Corps Col. Luke Watson, commanding officer of Blount Island Command,...... read more read more Photo By Cpl. Nicholas Martinez | U.S. Marine Corps Col. Luke Watson, commanding officer of Blount Island Command, presents a certificate of commendation to Lt. Shawn Hall of the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department during a ceremony Feb. 13 at Marine Corps Support Facility Blount Island in Jacksonville, Florida. Watson commended his 15 years of collaboration with the Marine Corps facility's incident management team, emergency operations center and police department. His partnership was praised as instrumental in the success of numerous exercises, drills and training events. see less | View Image Page

Lt. Shawn Hall of the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department received an unexpected commendation during a ceremony Feb. 13 at Marine Corps Support Facility Blount Island in Jacksonville, Florida.



U.S. Marine Corps Col. Luke Watson, commanding officer of Blount Island Command, presented a certificate of commendation to Hall, recognizing 15 years of collaboration. An intelligence liaison for the Duval County Emergency Preparedness Division, Hall worked alongside the Marine Corps facility's incident management team, emergency operations center and police department.



Attending the ceremony to support Fred Rogers, who is retiring as installation emergency manager, Hall was surprised when, after three Marines were recognized for exemplary performance, the formation’s sergeant major called him forward.



The son of a retired Navy officer and a former Navy Junior ROTC cadet, Hall marched past the Marines then stood at attention, facing their commanding officer. Standing upright, heels together, hands on his sides, the U.S. and Marine Corps flags waving behind them.



“I was coming here to support you,” said Hall, approaching Rogers after the ceremony. “I wish I would have served in the military. I still serve, as a firefighter, but never serving in the military is a regret.”



Rogers praised their partnership, calling it instrumental in the success of numerous exercises, drills and training events. He says it enhanced the installation emergency response program.



This collaboration contributed to the facility on Blount Island earning a “noteworthy” evaluation in an April 2024 Marine Corps headquarters mission assurance assessment, a positive indicator of the installation's ability to prepare for, respond to and recover from threats.



“Fred got me,” Hall said of the recognition. “We don’t do what we do to be recognized, but to be recognized like this is a huge honor.”