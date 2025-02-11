Successful Precision Strike Missile Production Qualification Test

Photo By Darrell Ames | White Sands Missile Range, N.M. – On February 12, 2025, the U.S. Army successfully...... read more read more

Photo By Darrell Ames | White Sands Missile Range, N.M. – On February 12, 2025, the U.S. Army successfully executed two Precision Strike Missile (PrSM) Increment 1 engagements during a flight test at White Sands Missile Range. The missiles, launched from a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System, commonly known as HIMARS, were evaluated as part of ongoing efforts to enhance the Army’s long-range precision strike capability. see less | View Image Page