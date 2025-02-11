Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Successful Precision Strike Missile Production Qualification Test

    Successful Precision Strike Missile Production Qualification Test

    Photo By Darrell Ames | White Sands Missile Range, N.M. – On February 12, 2025, the U.S. Army successfully...... read more read more

    WHITE SANDS MISSILE RANGE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    02.13.2025

    Story by Darrell Ames 

    Program Executive Office Missiles and Space

    White Sands Missile Range, N.M. – On February 12, 2025, the U.S. Army successfully executed two Precision Strike Missile Increment 1 engagements during a flight test here. The missiles, launched from a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System, commonly known as HIMARS, were evaluated as part of ongoing efforts to enhance the Army’s long-range precision strike capability.

    Both PrSM Increment 1 missiles, travelling the predicted range and trajectory, engaged multiple targets, including a surrogate SCUD missile, radar, and rotary wing platforms. Both PrSM Increment 1 missiles performed nominally for range, time of flight, accuracy, and height of burst.

    PrSM is the next-generation, long-range precision-strike missile delivering critical capabilities to attack, neutralize, suppress, and destroy targets, supporting successful mission execution via combined Joint All-Domain Operations. PrSM Increment 1 will replace the Army Tactical Missile System and provide greater range and lethality to Army field artillery formations.

    Date Taken: 02.13.2025
    Date Posted: 02.13.2025 18:16
    Story ID: 490786
    Location: WHITE SANDS MISSILE RANGE, NEW MEXICO, US
    Hometown: HUNTSVILLE, ALABAMA, US
    Successful Precision Strike Missile Production Qualification Test

