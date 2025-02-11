Successful Precision Strike Missile Production Qualification Test

White Sands Missile Range, N.M. – On February 12, 2025, the U.S. Army successfully executed two Precision Strike Missile Increment 1 engagements during a flight test here. The missiles, launched from a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System, commonly known as HIMARS, were evaluated as part of ongoing efforts to enhance the Army’s long-range precision strike capability.
Both PrSM Increment 1 missiles, travelling the predicted range and trajectory, engaged multiple targets, including a surrogate SCUD missile, radar, and rotary wing platforms. Both PrSM Increment 1 missiles performed nominally for range, time of flight, accuracy, and height of burst.
PrSM is the next-generation, long-range precision-strike missile delivering critical capabilities to attack, neutralize, suppress, and destroy targets, supporting successful mission execution via combined Joint All-Domain Operations. PrSM Increment 1 will replace the Army Tactical Missile System and provide greater range and lethality to Army field artillery formations.
