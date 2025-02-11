USS Howard Conducts Port Visit in Otaru, Japan

OTARU, Japan (Feb. 11, 2025) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Howard (DDG 83) concluded a port visit in Otaru, Japan, Feb 11.



The port visit highlights the strong relationship between the U.S. and its closest of allies, Japan, demonstrating their continued support of each other, and a shared commitment to peace and stability in the region.



“We regularly operate alongside our allies in the Indo-Pacific region as a demonstration of our shared commitment in accordance with international law. The U.S. remains committed to protecting the rights, freedoms, and lawful uses of the sea, and the ability of all countries to exercise those rights,” said Cmdr. Eric Smitley, commanding officer, USS Howard. “Ports like Otaru allow us to refuel, gather supplies, and collect repair parts as needed, so that we can quickly return to sea and continue supporting and sailing alongside the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF), or any of our other partners and allies in the region.”



While in Otaru, local government officials and media received a tour of the ship where they were given a brief history of Howard and learned what it takes to keep the ship operating in a safe manner.



Otaru, located in the Hokkaido prefecture, offered a wide variety of sights, activities, and cuisine, providing an opportunity for the Howard crew to immerse themselves in the local culture and enjoy the hospitality of Otaru before returning to sea.



Many Sailors traveled to the nearby city of Sapporo where they were able to view more than 100 snow and ice sculptures on display during one of Japan’s most popular winter events, the annual Sapporo Snow Festival.



"I'm so glad our visit to Otaru lined up with the snow festival in Sapporo," said Personnel Specialist 2nd Class Chris Eric Limos, from San Fernando, California. "It was really cold, and snowing pretty hard, but it was all worth it to see the sculptures. Some of them were enormous, and the amount of detail they had was unbelievable. The artistic ability of people amazes me. It reminds me of the Greek statues we see in museums."



The five-day visit culminated with a luncheon held on board Howard, and a dinner in Otaru hosted by Otaru’s Self-Defense Force Supporters Association (SDFSA).



“On behalf of Howard and the U.S. Navy, I want to thank the city of Otaru, the SDFSA, and the people of Hokkaido for the warmest welcome,” said Smitley. “We appreciate your generosity and look forward to more opportunities to build upon our ever-growing friendship as we make port visits in Otaru a regular occurrence.”



Howard is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force.



U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.11.2025 Date Posted: 02.13.2025 18:35 Story ID: 490785 Location: OTARU, JP Web Views: 13 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Howard Conducts Port Visit in Otaru, Japan, by PO1 Donavan K Patubo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.