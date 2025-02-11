7th EAS Executes Their First Low-Altitude Refueling with KC-46 Pegasus during BE 25-1

The 7th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron continues to push the boundaries of air mobility with their latest milestone: executing their first-ever low-altitude aerial refueling with a KC-46 Pegasus at 5,000 feet. This groundbreaking operation, conducted in the Pacific region during Bamboo Eagle 25-1 in coordination with the 32nd Air Refueling Squadron from Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, marks a significant advancement in aerial refueling tactics and highlights the squadron’s commitment to innovation and adaptability in the face of emerging threats.



Bamboo Eagle provides units with a flexible, combat-representative, and multidimensional battlespace to conduct testing, tactics development, and advanced training to increase readiness and lethality.



The mission, which involved refueling a C-17 Globemaster III from Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., at an unprecedentedly low altitude, required seamless coordination between the receiver and tanker crews. Typically, air refueling occurs at much higher altitudes, making this validation a crucial step in developing new techniques for contested environments.



“The magic of the 7th EAS is our investment and belief in each other. This allows us to push each other to be the best we can constantly and we found a mirror image of that with our new friends in the 32nd ARS,” said Lt. Col. Matthew Weinberg, 7th EAS commander. “With each new challenge, we remain completely unrelenting—finding innovative ways to meet it and set new standards for the entire Air Force. This low-altitude air refueling mission is a testament to the skill and creativity of the women and men of both units.”



Aboard the C-17, Maj. Jacob Pruitt, a 7th EAS pilot, led the receiving aircraft, while also training pilots from the 305th Air Mobility Wing from Joint Base Elmendorf, in the intricacies of low-altitude refueling. From inside the cockpit, Pruitt maintained precise coordination with the KC-46 aircrew, ensuring the aircraft remained stable during the complex maneuver.

“We are constantly evolving,” said Capt. Joseph Stara, unit/duty title and mission planning cell chief. “The nature of our work requires us to always think outside the box. We plan, we innovate, we take prudent risk, and we execute. That’s what the 7th EAS is all about.”



The KC-46 Pegasus, known for its advanced refueling capabilities, was pushed to new limits in this operation. Performing air refueling at low altitudes presents unique aerodynamic challenges, requiring precise adjustments in aircraft positioning and throttle control to maintain stability. By successfully conducting this mission, the 7th EAS and 32nd ARS validated new tactics that could prove critical in future combat scenarios.

“In most recent conflicts, there has been a crew from the 7th EAS, willing and able to do what others can’t, or won’t,” said Chief Master Sgt. Joe Scobey, 7th EAS senior enlisted leader. “We’ll keep doing it as long as there’s a mission to accomplish.”



Looking ahead, the 7th EAS and 32nd ARS are preparing for even more ambitious missions. Whether it’s pushing the limits of air mobility, refining new refueling techniques, or continuing to innovate in the face of emerging threats, they remain committed to their legacy of excellence. As the Air Force evolves to meet the demands of modern operations, the men and women of these units will continue to set the standard for air mobility and aerial refueling.

