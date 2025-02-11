The REAL ID ACT and Buckley Space Force Base

BUCKLEY SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. – In 2005, the REAL ID Act was passed by Congress, implementing the 9/11 Commission's recommendation to set standards for the issuance of identification documents, such as driver's licenses. This act aims to enhance national security by ensuring that identification documents issued by states and territories meet certain security standards. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Department of Homeland Security has extended the REAL ID enforcement deadline until May 7, 2025.



What this means for Buckley Space Force Base visitors:

When visitors arrive at all military installation, they will be required to present a valid form of identification to gain access. If a visitor's state or territory is not compliant with the REAL ID Act, they may not be able to use their driver's license or state-issued ID card to access the installation. Alternative forms of identification are also accepted such as (but not limited to):



• Employment Authorization Card

• Permanent resident card

• State-issued Enhanced Driver's License

• Transportation worker identification credential

• U.S. Department of Defense ID

• U.S. Merchant Mariner Credential

• U.S. passport

• U.S. passport card

• Veterans’ Health Administration ID



Changes to expect when visiting Buckley SFB:

Visitors who do not have a REAL ID-compliant state ID or driver's license will be required to provide alternative identification to gain access to the installation. Additionally, those who do not have a DOD ID will be required to undergo a background check to receive a visitor pass. They are also required to have a sponsor with a valid DOD ID credential present at the Visitor Center to facilitate the issuance of a pass. The pass will only be valid for the duration of the visit.



Frequently Asked Questions:

• How do I get a REAL ID?

o Visit your state's drivers licensing agency website to find out what documentation is required.

• Does this affect those with a military, retiree, dependent, or CAC ID?

o No, there is no change for base access to individuals who already possess military or DoD-issued credentials.

• What is required to access an installation?

o Access to installations is based upon providing valid forms of identification, a background check if necessary, and a purpose for entry. Installation commanders may deny access and issuance of access credentials based upon information obtained during the background process.

• Do I need a passport if I have a REAL ID?

o If you are traveling internationally, you will still need your passport. If you are traveling domestically, you will only need one valid form of identification – either your REAL ID or another acceptable alternative such as a passport, not both.



To ensure a smooth visit to Buckley SFB, it's essential to understand the requirements for access and the alternative forms of identification that are accepted. If you have any questions or concerns about visiting the installation, please contact the 460th Security Forces Squadron’s Visitor Control Center at 720-847-9381. By being aware of the REAL ID Act's requirements and planning ahead, you can help maintain the security and safety of our military installations and personnel.

