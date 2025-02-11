ILTEXAS MCJROTC CADETS VISIT TEXAS CAPITOL

MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, VA – Cadets from the International Leadership of Texas High School Marine Corps Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps recently visited the Texas capital to engage with their state legislative leadership and gain a deeper understanding of governance on February 12, 2025.

Presided over by Texas Secretary of State, the Honorable Jane Nelson, the cadets presented the colors on the Capitol lawn, paying tribute to the state of Texas and the nation. Following the ceremony, more than 1,200 cadets had the opportunity to engage directly with members of the Texas House of Representatives and Senate, gaining firsthand insight into the state legislative process. This event aligned with ILTexas’ mission to develop servant leaders prepared for exceptional leadership roles in the international community.

“At ILTexas, we teach our students to develop an ‘others before self’ mindset.” said Superintendent Eddie Conger. “This experience at the Texas Capitol gives our cadets the opportunity to see firsthand how servant leaders in government shape policies that impact communities. Our goal is to inspire these young men and women to pursue careers where they can serve others and make the world a better place.”

ILTexas provides a unique education that blends rigorous academics with character development. Every student learns English, Spanish, and Mandarin Chinese—a national security language. High school students take four years of dedicated leadership courses based on the 15 Marine Corps Leadership Traits and 11 Leadership Principles. Additionally, all grade levels participate in service-learning projects that instill a lifelong commitment to servant leadership.

“It’s inspiring to witness these young leaders so eager to serve their country and community. These cadets are a testament to the power of strong mentorship and leadership development,” said retired Col. Robert G. Oltman, Director of TECOM MCJROTC.

"Being at the Capitol allows us to speak to government officials who make decisions about our everyday lives," said Angelina Gutierrez, a senior at ILTexas Katy-Westpark High School. "Getting to speak with them and ask questions about how to get more involved, allows us to keep making a difference at the international level and at a local level."

The ILTexas Marine Corps JROTC program, the largest in the U.S., strengthens this foundation by teaching cadets discipline, teamwork, and civic responsibility. Cadets receive mentorship on college and career readiness, including pathways to military academies and public service roles.

For more information on the Marine Corps Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps, visit https://www.mcjrotc.marines.mil/.

