Standing Strong: Behavioral Health Response to Trauma at Fort Johnson

FORT JOHNSON, La. —First aid for the mind is a critical need in the wake of traumatic events. At the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Johnson, the behavioral health department from Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital plays a vital role in supporting Soldiers, Families, and civilian personnel in the recovery process.



Lt. Col. Alexander Ragan, installation director of psychological health, said his department responded to 15 traumatic events in 2024 with units assigned to Fort Johnson, those rotating through the combat training center, as well as the Louisiana National Guard.



Through its traumatic event response, BJACH provides crisis intervention, counseling, and resilience training to ensure those affected receive the care they need. As the demands of military readiness continue, this dedicated team remains at the forefront, helping service members process stress, rebuild mental resilience, and maintain operational effectiveness.



“The behavioral health team conducts Traumatic Event Management (TEM), which is a structured response designed to stabilize, educate, and support soldiers and units after a traumatic event,” he said. “We provide immediate response including leadership consultation, psychological first aid, and critical event debriefings. We identify high-risk individuals and provide ongoing support and follow-up.”



Ragan said TEM is mission essential because it prevents psychological casualties, enhances unit readiness, supports suicide prevention efforts, and strengthens leadership engagement.



Spc. Renzo Zeballos-Gutierrez, a behavioral health specialist assigned to the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, Embedded Behavioral Health Clinic, said suicides, mass casualty events, and natural disasters could all trigger a traumatic crisis response.



In his clinical role, Zeballos-Gutierrez said he and his fellow technicians assist credentialed providers by vectoring and triaging patients, providing psychoeducation, conducting intake interviews, and administering psychological testing.



“Behavioral health is critical to the readiness and wellbeing of Soldiers at the Joint Readiness and Fort Johnson,” he said. “Recent deployments and training rotations can cause high stress for both Soldiers and their Families. High resilience and a stable home life are critical when ensuring a Soldier’s readiness.”



Zeballos-Gutierrez said everyone responds differently to crises.



“Symptoms that are considered normal can range from one extreme to another,” he said. “We help break down why you might be responding the way you are and how to manage those symptoms to help you recover.”



Pfc. Dice Marchioni, behavioral health specialist at BJACH, said the JRTC is known for the physically and mentally demanding training.



“Behavioral health is crucial to operational readiness to ensure the safety of not only the Soldier who is struggling, but also those around him,” he said.



Marchioni said through traumatic crisis response intervention, the team makes sure the effected individuals know they have support beyond family and friends.



“The intervention helps individuals know what to expect regarding emotional responses. This kind of intervention is helpful because, without it, some may never come to our clinic and can potentially feel lost or alone after a traumatic event,” he said. “We respond to prevent that from happening.”



Sgt. 1st Class Elizabeth Waltz, noncommissioned officer in charge of BJACH’s behavioral health department, said her team responds anytime a unit needs them, including nights and weekends.



“It is important for the team to get to the individual Soldier’s or the unit as soon as possible to assist with stabilizing the emotional state of those who were affected,” she said. “A swift response helps us assess the overall impact of the event and tailor the support we provide. Timely interventions may potentially prevent more severe psychological issues from arising.”



Waltz said she is proud of her team, who were recently recognized for their efforts in traumatic crises intervention by the hospital commander.



“The bottom line is readiness. Stressors of military life can have a momentous impact on a Soldiers' psychological well-being,” she said.



“Immediate and ongoing support to those who have experienced a traumatic event is vital.”



Editor’s Note: To learn more about behavioral health resources at the JRTC and Fort Johnson please visit our website at https://bayne-jones.tricare.mil/Health-Services/Mental-Behavioral-Health