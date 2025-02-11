7th EAS Completes Successful Disaggregation of Nellis AFB During, Bamboo Eagle 25-1

The 7th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron successfully completed a critical portion of the Bamboo Eagle 25-1 exercise, demonstrating the squadron's capabilities in rapid strategic deployment and joint operations as part of the Pacific Air Forces' initiative to strengthen readiness.



As part of the exercise, the 7th EAS, in collaboration with multiple service branches, conducted a disaggregation mission at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., emphasizing the squadron’s ability to quickly integrate with joint forces and deploy to advanced locations, ensuring a combat-ready posture in the U.S. Indo-Pacific region.



“Our Airmen have shown outstanding skill and adaptability in this operation,” said Lt. Col. Matthew Weinberg, commander of the 7th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron. “The successful disaggregation mission exemplifies the agility of our squadron in both mobility and integration with our joint partners, enabling us to project power across the Pacific. Bamboo Eagle allows us to put an edge on our skills and ensure we are willing and able to meet the challenges of the future.”



The mission, which included the strategic movement of Air Force and Army personnel, as well as critical cargo, highlighted the 7th EAS’s versatility and rapid deployment capability, underscoring the U.S. military's ability to maintain operational superiority in contested environments.



Maj. David Larson, a pilot with the 7th EAS, stated, “Operations like this are vital in honing our readiness for potential high-end conflicts. Exercising airlift integration within the Joint Force during Bamboo Eagle 25-1 ensures we remain prepared for any mission, whether it’s combat or humanitarian aid.”



The exercise also highlighted the importance of interoperability between air and ground forces, as well as the seamless cooperation between allied nations.



"Bamboo Eagle is a perfect example of the synergy we need to keep pace in the Pacific," said Larson. "The coordinated efforts between the 7th EAS, other branches, and international partners strengthen our overall readiness."



Bamboo Eagle 25-1 is part of the broader U.S. military strategy to maintain and enhance strategic deterrence capabilities, enabling forces to project power and respond rapidly in the face of global threats. By fostering interoperability and refining combat strategies, the exercise reinforces the U.S. commitment to safeguarding regional stability in the U.S. Indo-Pacific.

Realistic training exercises like Bamboo Eagle 25-1 are essential to maintaining the combat-credible formations that are vital for deterring adversaries and ensuring a decisive response to crises. The joint and multinational training exemplifies the United States' commitment to its allies and emphasizes the importance of a unified approach to combat operations.

