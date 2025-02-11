CJTF-HOA strengthens regional security and crisis response during exercise Justified Accord 2025

Photo By Sgt. Michael Knight | U.S. Army soldiers of the East Africa Response Force (EARF), assigned to Combined...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Michael Knight | U.S. Army soldiers of the East Africa Response Force (EARF), assigned to Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA), arrives in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania to partner with the Tanzania People’s Defense Force (TPDF) in exercise Justified Accord 2025 (JA25), Feb. 10, 2024. JA25 increases multinational interoperability in support of humanitarian assistance and crisis response, prepares regional partners for United Nations and African Union missions and builds readiness for the U.S. joint force. Led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), and hosted in Kenya, Djibouti and Tanzania, this year's exercise incorporates personnel from 15 nations. JA25 is U.S. Africa Command's largest exercise in East Africa, with approximately 1,500 participants. The exercise runs from Feb. 10–21, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Michael Knight) see less | View Image Page

CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti– Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA) is set to play a key role in Justified Accord 2025 (JA25), U.S. Africa Command’s largest military exercise in East Africa, Feb. 10-21.



Led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), JA25 brings approximately 1,300 personnel from over 15 nations across Kenya, Djibouti, and Tanzania to enhance multinational crisis response readiness, warfighting capabilities, and regional stability.



As a critical component of U.S. Africa Command’s mission, CJTF-HOA continues its commitment to strengthening partnerships and improving the effectiveness of East African security forces. This year marks the third consecutive year that Djibouti will host portions of the exercise, underscoring the country’s strategic role in regional security efforts.



CJTF-HOA’s Role in Justified Accord 2025



One of the key contributions of CJTF-HOA to JA25 is the deployment of the East Africa Response Force (EARF), where Soldiers will train alongside the Tanzania People’s Defense Force (TPDF) to refine rapid deployment capabilities, crisis response, and disaster relief operations. The training in Tanzania aims to build on the long-standing cooperation between U.S. and Tanzanian forces and multinational interoperability, ensuring TPDF’s swift and coordinated responses to manage potential security challenges they face in the region.



Simultaneously, CJTF-HOA’s 2nd Security Force Assistance Brigade will support the Djiboutian Battalion Intervention Rapide’s (BIR) tactical training exercise as part of JA25. Djibouti has been a frequent participant in Justified Accord and has brought lessons learned from past exercises to strengthen readiness and lethality. This collaboration will validate crisis response capabilities and facilitate military-to-military knowledge exchanges. Strengthening these partnerships with Tanzanian and Djiboutian forces reinforces CJTF-HOA’s commitment to regional security cooperation.



Enhancing Joint Operations and Interoperability



A major highlight of JA25 includes the first-ever nighttime air-to-ground integration (AGI) operations. Partner nations will coordinate Kenyan air assets to provide air support for multinational ground forces, a significant step in advancing joint operational effectiveness.



"Justified Accord is a critical exercise that brings together our partners to strengthen security and stability in East Africa," said U.S. Army Lt. Col. Jason Porter, deputy chief of exercises, SETAF-AF. "Through joint training and collaboration, we enhance our ability to operate effectively together in response to emerging challenges."



Commitment to Regional Security



CJTF-HOA’s participation in JA25 underscores its dedication to regional stability, crisis response, and multinational cooperation. By working closely with East African, and allied forces, CJTF-HOA in support of SETAF-AF continues to enhance readiness, strengthen partnerships to improve security across the region.



For photos, videos, and articles from Justified Accord 2025, visit www.dvidshub.net/feature/JustifiedAccord.