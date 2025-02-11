Third time’s the charm: One Airman’s road to service

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Robert Myers, 445th Security Forces Squadron, has served in...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Robert Myers, 445th Security Forces Squadron, has served in three branches of the Armed Forces: U.S. Army, U.S. Navy and U.S. Air Force. (Courtesy photo illustration) see less | View Image Page

Staff Sgt. Robert Meyers knows a thing or three about military law enforcement. Over the course of 12 years, he’s served in three branches of the Armed Forces, now a proud member of the 445th Security Forces Squadron.



“I kind of took an approach in my career that I would take on whatever comes up,” Meyers said.



For him, life has always been about taking chances and pursuing new adventures. His military career began with a six-year enlistment in the Ohio Army National Guard, which included a deployment to Guantanamo Bay, working in detainee operations there.



When his Army enlistment was up, he intended to join the Air National Guard but ran into logistical roadblocks with the recruiter at the time.



“I hopped over next door to the Navy recruiter’s office, and next thing I knew, I was serving four years in the Navy Reserve,” Meyers explained.



His Navy enlistment took him to Djibouti where he was part of a convoy of tactical vehicles towing boats from Camp Lemonieer to the seaports for launch.



Returning to MEPS a third time, Meyers joined the Air Force Reserve in 2023. He earned an associate degree in criminal justice, then a bachelor’s in interdisciplinary studies. But for him, the transferability of the skills he’s gained through part-time military service have given him an extra leg up in civilian work sector.



Meyers is currently enrolled in a law enforcement academy as a prerequisite to an armed protective security role he recently accepted.



He said that many of the skills required to pass the academy – like de-escalation, use of force, and weapons proficiency – are exact duplicates of hands-on training courses he completes annually as a Defender in the Air Force Reserve.



Other skills he’s developed throughout his military career also benefit him in the workforce: discipline, tolerance, communication, and the ability to perform under stressful conditions, to name a few.



“I like to try new things and travel to different places, and I think my career trajectory reflects that,” he said.