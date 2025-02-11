Cherry Point Sailors Get a Taste of Officer Life and Lunch at Mentorship Session

A mentorship session conducted aboard Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point on Thursday, February 13, 2025, educated enlisted service members about the opportunities available for them to commission as officers.
Sailors serving aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point attended a Commissioning Lunch and Learn mentorship session hosted by the facility’s Staff Education and Training Department to hear from their peers and fellow staff about the pathway to becoming commissioned officers in the U.S. Navy.
“A Commissioning Lunch and Learn is a crucial opportunity for Sailors who aspire to become officers in the U.S. Navy,” said Lieutenant William Hookes, Department Head of the facility’s SEAT team. “Many enlisted Sailors are interested in advancing their careers but may not fully understand their options for becoming commissioned officers.
Sailors attending the mentorship session heard from Navy Reserve Healthcare Officer Recruiters as well as one of their peers, Hospital Corpsman First Class Michael Barros. Barros serves aboard the clinic in the Warrior Wellness and Readiness clinic and will soon participate in the Medical Service Corps Inservice Procurement Program.
The program provides an avenue for enlisted Sailors to attend undergraduate and graduate training with the goal of earning a commission in the Navy’s Medical Service Corps.
Barros spoke about the challenges he overcame in applying to the program and the obligation and commitment required to meet the program’s requirements and complete the application process.
“This event helps Sailors navigate their choices and determine which pathway aligns with their career goals,” said Hookes.
