AUiX hosts AI writing contest at LEDx Praxeum

The Air University Innovation Accelerator, in partnership with the Air Force Institute of Technology and the Air University Library, will be hosting an essay writing contest at LEDx: Praxeum April, 2025.



This year, LEDx: Praxeum aims to explore the impact artificial intelligence can have in the learning environment and how it can push professional military education into the future.



In addition to a dynamic mix of interactions including visionary keynotes, panel discussions and immersive breakout sessions, LEDx: Praxeum will be offering Department of the Air Force personnel and students of the Air Force professional military education programs the opportunity to submit essays to the Spring AI and Military Education Innovation Essay Contest. The contest will have participants give their perspective on how the Air Force can effectively provide guidance, policy and practice structures to equip, support and implement generative AI for the Air Force warfighter.



“We wanted to give students the opportunity to think forward,” said Dr. Patricia Harris, Air University’s writing center program lead at the Teaching and Learning Center. “We want them to think about future effects of AI in PME, and what the impacts might be. It won’t happen to them this year, but in future years if we start integrating it into the curriculum, and if students are able to use it as part of their writing process and learning process, how do they think that will change

PME?”



The contest is open to all Department of the Air Force personnel and Air Force PME students. The deadline for submissions is set for April 9, 2025, and winners will be announced at LEDx: Praxeum April 23, 2025.



For more information on essay submission guidelines, visit auix.org