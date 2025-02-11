Blacksnakes train for disaster relief

Photo By Tech. Sgt. David Sherman | U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Kolby David, waste fuels management systems (WFMS), left,...... read more read more Photo By Tech. Sgt. David Sherman | U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Kolby David, waste fuels management systems (WFMS), left, and Airman 1st Class Kaucik Kasi Reddy, WFMS, both assigned to the 122nd Civil Engineer Squadron (CES), hoist a log at Fox Island County Park, Fort Wayne, Indiana, Aug. 7, 2024. 122nd CES Airmen teamed up to clear downed trees at the park as part of a storm damage clean-up effort that doubled as crisis response training. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. David Sherman) see less | View Image Page

BAER FIELD AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Ind. – A team of Airmen assigned to 122nd Civil Engineering Squadron (CES), Indiana Air National Guard, assembled to clean up downed trees at Fox Island State Park, Aug. 7, 2024. The Airmen’s mission consisted of clearing storm damage from the park and to train their members in a debris-clearing scenario.



“This has been a win-win for both the Air National Guard and the community as well, because they had storm damage from 2022 with a bunch of downed trees,” said Senior Master Sgt. John Jinks, 122nd CES superintendent. “This is the first time that Fox Island or Allen County Parks has ever done something like this with the Air National Guard.”



122nd CES members packed and mobilized all the equipment and vehicles they would need to support real-world domestic operations (DOMOPs), such as bulldozers, skid steers, chainsaws and work lamps.

“We’re going to do a DOMOPs exercise at nighttime simulating a small town that’s been hit by a tornado,” Jinks said.



The 26-person work crew spent the day cutting and clearing trees from all over the park and dragging them over to a road to set up the exercise. The simulation tested the team’s ability to respond to a natural disaster and rapidly clear roadways of debris allowing first responders to reach injured citizens. The exercise also challenged the Airmen to step outside of their trained specialty and learn a new set of skills.



“It’s a win for the community and a win for us to show that we’re capable and ready to do this mission out in the real world,” Jinks said.