Bailey Earns Military Excellence Award at Recruit Training Command

Courtesy Photo | Seaman Antoinette Bailey graduated as the top Sailor from Recruit Training Command, earning the Military Excellence Award (MEA) February 13, 2025.

GREAT LAKES (NNS) – Seaman Antoinette Bailey graduated as the top Sailor from Recruit Training Command, earning the Military Excellence Award (MEA) February 13, 2025.



Bailey, from Killeen, Texas, said she enlisted for a variety of reasons, including the opportunity to set herself up for career success.



“I was in a spot where I felt like I needed a change,” Bailey said. “Prior to joining the Navy, I didn’t feel like I had any true stability. I’ve worked since I graduated high school but didn’t really have anything to show for it. I couldn’t live comfortably on my own and I really wanted to be able to put myself through school. Joining the Navy will allow me to establish a better foundation for myself. I’ll be able to finish school, learn a trade, and provide a better future for me and my family.”



Bailey, 26, graduated from Harker Heights High School, and was a member of the National Honor Society. After high school, Bailey attended Western Governors University and worked as a full-time flight attendant.



The Navy Club of the United States Military Excellence Award is the top award presented to the recruit that best exemplifies the qualities of enthusiasm, devotion to duty, military bearing, and teamwork. The award places her at the pinnacle of today’s newest Sailors. Bailey is awarded a flag letter of commendation as part of her recognition.



The award, according to Bailey, is the best possible first step to start her naval career.



“Throughout my training, I tried to stay focused on the basics like working hard, scoring high on assessments, and being ready for all of our inspections,” said Bailey. “Even though I always hoped for the best, I never actually thought I’d be the one to get recognized. Now that it’s happened, I realize that this isn’t even about me. This is a reflection of my parents who have developed me into the woman I am today. It’s also for my RDCs who believed in me and trained me to become a Sailor that’s prepared for the fleet.”



Bailey’s RDCs (Recruit Division Commanders) are Chief Electrician’s Mate (EMC) Halima Gordon, Aviation Maintenance Adminstrationman 2nd Class (AZ2) Tyre Spence and Aviation Boatswain’s Mate, Aircraft Handling 2nd Class (ABH2) Mark Salas, and they guided her through the 10-week process.



“EMC Gordon was someone I looked up to and saw as a role model,” she said. “She always took the time to mentor me and knew exactly how to motivate me when I needed it. ABH2 Salas is also someone who held me accountable and pushed me to always be better. I can truly say he helped me to find that toughness within myself and not settle for being mediocre.”



Along with her RDCs, Bailey found inspiration from her family.



“My family has always been there for me. They wrote me so many letters, and they have no idea how motivating it is to hear your name called each night mail call. Just knowing that they were all back home rooting for me helped me during those tough days that we all have.”



Bailey said the biggest challenge she faced in boot camp was learning to step outside of her comfort zone.



“The toughest part of boot camp was pushing myself to do things I never thought I could,” said Bailey. “During week three, my RDCs made me the divisional yeoman. I initially didn’t want the position out of fear of not being able to manage the yeoman duties while being a successful recruit. I made a lot of mistakes along the way, but I continued to trust the process and followed the guidance of my RDCs. Overcoming that challenge along with all the others I faced in boot camp showed me what I’m capable of. I’ve learned to recalibrate what I should expect from myself in the future.”



After graduation, Bailey will attend Hospital Corpsman “A” School in San Antonio, Texas, for training on basic principles and techniques of patient care and first aid procedures.



Training at RTC is approximately 10 weeks, and all enlistees in the U.S. Navy begin their careers at the command. More than 40,000 Recruits train annually at the Navy’s only boot camp.