Honoring sacrifice: Hall of Heroes photo mounting ceremony pays tribute to families of fallen Soldiers.

Photo By Patrick Albright | Soldiers, family members, and friends gather to honor fallen heroes at the Hall of Heroes Photo Mounting Ceremony, Feb. 07, 2025, at the Survivor Outreach Services Center on Fort Moore, Georgia. Photos mounted include those of Pfc. Keon Wiliams, Staff Sgt. William J. Rivers, Sgt. 1st Class Alwyn C. Cashe and Master Sgt. Cheryl B. Harmon. (U.S. Army photo by Patrick A. Albright).

FORT MOORE, Ga. - Fort Moore’s Survivor Outreach Services held a photo mounting ceremony on Friday, Feb. 7, 2025, at the Hall of Heroes, honoring fallen service members. Photos of four services members were mounted, bringing the total honored services members to 187.



The families of the four fallen service members were present to honor their legacy and service during the ceremony. Those honored at Friday’s mounting ceremony were Sgt. 1st. Class Alwyn Cashe, Master Sgt. Cheryl Harmon, Staff Sgt. William Rivers, and Pvt. 1st. Class Keon Williams were present to honor their service members as during this ceremony.



The Hall of Heroes was first introduced in 2011, when Fort Moore opened a stand-alone Survivor Outreach Center to provide services to families of fallen soldiers. In 2014, the Hall of Heroes was rededicated with a total of 109 photos of fallen service members honored on its walls.



While the idea of honoring fallen service members is not new, what makes the Hall of Heroes unique is that is honors the sacrifices and service of the families of fallen service members. Alonzo Stewart, Fort Moore’s Survivor Outreach Service coordinator shared families return throughout the year to sit in the Hall of Heroes with their soldier’s photo; some visit on birthdays, while others visit on the anniversaries of the fallen soldier’s sacrifice. Some sit in silence while others share about their soldier’s memories with other families.



“We have this saying, never forgotten and never alone,” said Stewart, “and this ceremony reinforces to our families that Fort Moore will always be available to them.”



SOS provides long-term support to the surviving families of fallen soldiers. This support comes in the form of financial and grief counseling, support groups, and benefits coordination. In addition, Fort Moore SOS hosts events throughout the year honoring and celebrating the families.



“When I first meet a family, I share about the services Fort Moore provides, to include the Hall of Heroes. Each family decides if they wish to have their fallen service member honored. They provide the photo and write their soldier’s bio as they knew them.” Stewart elaborated.



Col. Jerel D. ‘J.D.’ Evans spoke at the mounting ceremony, reinforcing Fort Moore’s commitment to being a home away from home for these families. “You have given, and endured so much in support of your soldiers, and your sacrifice is not in vain… although missing birthdays, retirements, weddings, firsts and day to day life will be difficult, we promise your soldier will bever be forgotten, and you will never be alone.”



#KnowMoore about the Survivor Outreach Services here: https://moore.armymwr.com/programs/acs/survivor-outreach-services



#SeeMoore of the Hall of Heroes Photo Mounting Ceremony here: https://fortmoore.smugmug.com/Fort-Benning-Past-Present/DFMWR/Army-Community-Service/Survivor-Outreach-Services/2025-02-07-Hall-of-Heroes-Ceremony