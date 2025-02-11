Lt. Col. J. Brett Ryan earns Arthur S. Flemming Award for contributions to dental research

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, Texas – U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. J. Brett Ryan has been recognized with the Arthur S. Flemming Award in the Social Science, Clinical Trials, and Translational Research category, highlighting his exceptional contributions to public service, research, and innovation.



Ryan, a Dental Public Health specialist, serves as chief of dental epidemiology at the U.S. Air Force Dental Research and Consultation Service, 59th Dental Group, 59th Medical Wing. He leads tri-service strategic oral health research, provides expert consultation across all command levels, and develops innovative solutions to enhance operational dental readiness. His efforts directly contribute to $4 million in research initiatives while mentoring more than 65 dental specialty residents.



During his tenure, Ryan led six tri-service research teams, securing direct funding and contributing to additional research initiatives. He spearheaded the development of dental readiness tools to improve oral health for service members in austere environments and completed an FDA-approved clinical trial for a novel oral health product. Beyond his research, he has been a strong advocate for education and equity, mentoring dental residents and engaging underrepresented youth in STEM fields.



Established in 1948 by George Washington University, the Arthur S. Flemming Award recognizes federal employees for outstanding contributions to public service. The award promotes excellence in federal service, encourages high-performance standards, and highlights the impact of government careers.



Ryan’s leadership and dedication have elevated oral health care standards within the Department of Defense, demonstrating the real-world impact of research and innovation.



Please join us in congratulating Lt. Col. J. Brett Ryan on this well-deserved honor!

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.12.2025 Date Posted: 02.13.2025 Story ID: 490716 Location: SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US