AIR NATIONAL GUARD SPOUSE OF THE YEAR: NEBRASKA’S CARA LOKEN RECOGNIZED FOR SELFLESS SERVICE, DEDICATION

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Cara Loken, reserve component transition assistance advisor for the Nebraska National Guard, has been named the 2024 Air Force Association Air National Guard Spouse of the Year.



This prestigious Air Force Association award highlights the exceptional contributions and sacrifices made by military spouses and recognizes the invaluable support of non-military spouses who help Air Force personnel maintain their focus on the mission. To be eligible, a person must be married to a service member of the Air Force—whether on Active Duty, Guard, or Reserve.



Cara, who has supported Nebraska National Guard families and service members for more than 25 years, is married to John Loken, who currently serves as the commander of 155th Maintenance Group.



"Cara’s award is a testament to the critical role that family support and resilience play in the Air National Guard,” said Col. Christopher Hesse, commander of the 155th Air Refueling Wing. “Military families, like Cara’s, make significant sacrifices in support of their loved ones’ service, and their contributions are essential to our unit's success."



Those who work with her, say Cara continuously excels as a military spouse, earning respect as a leader, volunteer, and mentor within the organization. Through organizing welcome-home events, deployment classes, art programs, and self-care sessions – all aimed at helping families navigate the challenges of military life – she is making lasting impacts across the force.



Cara said her dedication to supporting military families comes from a desire to give back to those who sacrifice so much for the freedoms she holds dear.



"This gives me a purpose, by giving back to those who are fighting for my family and friends, for the freedom we have," Cara said. "I want to make sure we are taking care of them in all the good and bad times."



For example, Cara was instrumental in establishing programs such as the Pen Pal Program with the University of Nebraska, which pairs athletes in both Lincoln and Omaha with military children. She’s also helped organize popular community events including Easter Egg Hunts and Trunk or Treat.



In addition to this year’s award, her efforts have earned her multiple other accolades, including the Armed Forces Insurance Military Spouse of the Year in 2016 and the Scheels Award in 2021.



Cara’s husband said the award reflects her long-standing commitment to the service and families of the Air National Guard.



"I am extremely proud of Cara for being recognized as the AFA ANG Spouse of the Year," John Loken said. "She does so many things for our service members, families, and the veteran communities that it is difficult to explain all the positive impacts she creates. Her dedication to supporting military families has positively impacted my own career, as she has been one of the maintenance group's key volunteers for over 20 years, advocating for service members and their families."



The couple’s shared commitment to the Air National Guard is an example of how teamwork and selflessness can come together to make a difference for others.



“She has great ideas to help members and families and does an amazing job bringing those ideas to reality,” John added. “She really is a role model for service before self, and we make a great team together.”



Chief Master Sgt. Scott Tontegode, Nebraska Air National Guard state command chief master sergeant, said Cara's support of military families is critical to the success of the mission.



“Our families are the backbone of our success,” Tontegode said. “A strong family support system allows our Airmen to be fully committed to their duties, which directly relates to mission success. Cara’s work has been instrumental in easing the transition for many Airmen from military to civilian life, and she continues to look for innovative ways to help members and their families.”



“Her dedication contributes to the broader mission of the Air National Guard,” Tontegode said. “By supporting military families, she directly strengthens the readiness and resilience of the force, which is essential to the nation’s defense and security. Cara’s selflessness serves as a model of service and leadership, inspiring others to follow in her footsteps.”



Cara’s work also extends into the community at large through mentorship to fellow spouses and their children. Besides serving as a spouse and working as a government contractor helping service members to transition to civilian life after their service obligations are complete, she is also a military mother, with a son who is a U.S. Army veteran, and another who recently enlisted into the Nebraska Air National Guard.



“I want to be a good role model for military spouses and their children,” Cara said, adding that she plans to continue to do the things she has while finding new ways to keep making a difference in the community. She said helping as many military spouses and kids as possible is what makes it all so rewarding.



John said his wife doesn’t like the spotlight and would rather it shine on others, but he knows she is honored to be recognized at the national level.



“She will continue to do great things for service members, families, and our veterans,” he said. “If someone asks for help, it doesn’t matter what it is, Cara will find a way to get it done. She is amazing, caring, smart, funny and full of energy for others.”



As Cara looks to the future, she remains committed to military families and continuing her work to ensure they are supported in both the good times and the challenging ones.



Nebraska Air Guard leaders say they are proud of Cara and the work she is doing to support the entire organization.



"I would like to convey a heartfelt congratulations and deepest appreciation for her exceptional support and dedication to our unit and the Air National Guard,” Hesse said. “Her selfless service and commitment to our Airmen and their families is truly inspiring. Cara’s recognition is a significant honor that reflects positively on the 155th Air Refueling Wing, and we are grateful for her contributions to our unit’s family community.”