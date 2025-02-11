Army Nurse Finds Purpose in Caring for America’s Heroes

FORT LIBERTY, NC -- “As I cared for this young marine, I realized that I was not just a nurse, but a caregiver for real-life American heroes.” These were the words of Col. Amy Hadsall, U.S. Army Forces Command Chief Nurse as she delivered a heartfelt message to Womack Army Medical Center nurses and staff during the 124th Army Nurse Corp Birthday Celebration.



From that moment forward she knew that her purpose was to care for these heroes and their families.



“I was no longer just a nurse, but an Army nurse with a sense of purpose and passion.”



During her deployment in 2005, she encountered a young Marine injured during combat. Despite his own suffering, the Marines selflessness and bravery in the face of danger had a profound impact on her.



“What happened, are my guys okay?” Hadsall said, reflecting on the encounter.

Before this encounter, Hadsall described herself as a skilled nurse without a sense of purpose and passion.



This experience sparked a newfound commitment to training and education. She dedicated herself to ensuring that Soldiers were always ready. A medically ready force can care for service members in any situation and ensure that they remain fit and ready to defend our nation.



“As Army nurses we have the power to make a profound impact on the lives of others,” said Hadsall. “Whether we are caring for patients on the battlefield or in a hospital we are making a difference.”



Hadsall’s heartfelt message concluded with a challenge to her fellow nurses to discover their purpose as an Army nurse, whether they were caring for patients, mentoring colleagues, or serving their country. She wanted them to recognize that their actions can have a ripple effect for years to come.



“Let us strive to make a difference in the world, one patient at a time,” said Hadsall.



The U.S. Army Nurse Corps established by Congress in1901, has a long history of excellence and commitment in caring for America’s heroes. To learn more about the Army Nurse Corps visit https://medcoe.army.mil/amedd-army-nurse-corps or https://www.army.mil/ArmyMedicine

