Garrison Commander Signs Intergovernmental Service Agreement with City of Fayetteville

FORT LIBERTY, N.C. – Fort Liberty Garrison Commander, Col. Chad Mixon, city of Fayetteville Mayor, Mitch Colvin, and city manager, Dough Hewitt, formally signed an intergovernmental service agreement on Feb. 12. to address waste management needs on the installation.



The Fayetteville City Council unanimously approved a motion on Feb. 10 to enter a contract with Fort Liberty to provide trash services. This agreement makes a significant step forward in addressing and resolving ongoing waste management challenges faced by Fort Liberty.



"This is a significant day for us, thanks to these intergovernmental service agreements," said Col. Chad Mixon, Fort Liberty Garrison Commander. "Last year, we faced challenges with our refuse contract, and we were already progressing to secure a new one. What better way to achieve this than through these agreements, which not only benefit our installation but also reinvest in our surrounding community partners."



Under the IGSA, the City of Fayetteville will hire a subcontractor to collect waste and maintain containers at Fort Liberty and Camp Mackall. This decision, approved during a regular meeting, marks a significant step forward in addressing Fort Liberty’s waste management needs.



"Thank you to all the members of the Fayetteville City Council for their support in moving this forward and authorizing this historic agreement," said Mitch Colvin, city of Fayetteville Mayor. "As we strive to do more with less, and to be more efficient and conscious stewards of our tax dollars, we aim to expand partnerships with our military allies and seek alignment in initiatives like this one."



Fort Liberty initially reached out to Fayetteville last spring for assistance with solid waste services as challenges on the installation grew. Brook Redding, the city’s special projects manager, assured that quality control measures would be in place to ensure Fort Liberty receives the services they are paying for. The subcontractor will adhere to standards same as the city's.



Assistant city manager, Jodi Phelps, explained that the selected subcontractor has experience with military installations and the contract includes 24-hour roadside service to ensure seamless operations. The contract for the solid waste provider is set to be presented for approval on Feb. 24, with the goal of starting services by March.



“We value our partnership with Fort Liberty and are committed to being good neighbors,” Phelps said.

