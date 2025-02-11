Chili contest heats up

What better way to get ready for the big game than making a big bowl of chili.



The Fort Jackson Fire Department held a tasty competition that appealed to judges’ taste buds.



Judges were there to name the best chili during the 2025 Chili Cookoff held Feb. 7 at the Fort Jackson Fire Station.



For Amy Wegner, the cookoff was a good way to try her hand at making chili. She entered her first ever pot of chili into the competition.



Wegner, whose husband is a drill sergeant, said the cook off was great to “come out and have fun while getting set up for Super Bowl weekend.”



Harry Stark, interim fire chief, said it was great way to meet the community.



It’s a “good way to reach out to the public and have a good time,” he said.



He added that anytime firefighters can get with the community and talk is a great thing.



“This is one of the ways we build brotherhood and sisterhood of the fire services by getting together and breaking bread and things like that,” said firefighter Whit Dodson, who helped coordinate the event. “Plus, it’s for a great cause.”



Competitors had to bring seven nonperishable food items, while judges had to bring five to take part in the event.



The food items were donated to local charities.



Dodson met with members of an unofficial group that volunteers all over the community, to plan the event.



Nicholas Hammond, a firefighter and online chef, won the competition with his chili that had a deep smoky flavor.

