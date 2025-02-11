SSI welcomes Drummond back to Jackson

One senior enlisted leader’s new assignment on Fort Jackson brought him back to where his career began.



Command Sgt. Maj. Monty C. Drummond, the Soldier Support Institute’s senior enlisted leader, took responsibility for the unit charged with training and educating Adjutant General, Finance and Comptroller, Civil Affairs and Psychological Operations, and Recruiting and Retention professionals during a ceremony held Feb. 7.



Drummond, who previously served at the U.S. Army Garrison – Humphreys sergeant major, attended Basic Combat Training and Advanced Individual Training at Fort Jackson in 1997. He took responsibility for SSI from Command Sgt. Maj. Justin E. Turner in a ceremony held in the SSI auditorium.



Col. Jason T. Edwards, SSI commander welcomed Drummond to Fort Jackson and the unit.



“The good news is that Command Sgt. Maj. Drummond had some quality reps at Fort Jackson,” Edwards said of his new command team member. “He served in the 369th (Adjutant General Battalion), and at the Noncommissioned Officer Academy.”



Edwards added he is “battle tested” in and out of combat zones and has served in some of the best units in the Army.”



“We are proud to have you,” he said. “I look forward to serving with you and it will be an amazing tour.”



Edwards finished by pointing out the importance of the guests in attendance. Those in attendance included current Fort Jackson officials, retired sergeants major and other guests who have played an important role in SSI’s history.



When Drummond received the SSI colors from Edwards it signified him officially taking responsibility of the unit from Turner.



The significance of the passing of the colors symbolizes the continuity and unity of the Soldiers. Historically, troops would follow the unit colors into battle and that is where the unit sergeant major would be too.



“It’s great to be back on Fort Jackson,” Drummond said during the ceremony.



“Thank you for being here today to witness this important transition of leadership here at the Soldier Support Institute. Your presence, like the boss said, speaks to the significance of this moment and the strong bonds that unit use as a team and a family.”



Drummond thanked his new boss for the opportunity to serve in the assignment.



“Col. Edwards, thank you for the warm welcome this past week and your trust in me as I assume this responsibility. Your leadership and guidance have strengthened this organization, I am looking forward to serving with you and leading this … institution.”



Drummond stressed he would work with “integrity, dedication and a relentless focus on our mission here at SSI. To Soldiers and staff of the great organization, I place my full commitment to assuring that we remain at the forefront of training, developing and equipping our force with the knowledge, skills and leadership necessary for the challenges ahead.



“While challenges are unavoidable, there are also opportunities to learn, grow, and adapt strongly together. I have no doubt that as a team, we will meet every obstacle head on with professionalism, resiliency and the determination that defines us all.”



Turner’s retirement ceremony immediately followed the change of responsibility ceremony.



The U.S. Army Soldier Support Institute at Fort Jackson is composed of the Adjutant General, Finance and Comptroller School, the Noncommissioned Officers Academy, the Army School of Music, and the 369th Adjutant General Battalion.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.13.2025 Date Posted: 02.13.2025 09:31 Story ID: 490709 Location: FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US