First blood drive surpasses donation goal

ort Jackson surpassed its goal during the most recent community blood drive held Feb. 4 at the Drill Sergeant Timothy Kay Soldier Performance Readiness Center.



“Our goal today was 21 units,” said Will Sexton, blood drive coordinator for Fort Jackson. “We got 24 whole blood units which is really good.”

It’s really important for donors to give blood.



“It cannot be manufactured,” said Sexton, a retired Fort Jackson firefighter. “There is no other way to get it except through the donation of another human being.”



Each unit of blood donated can help in a multitude of ways.



The platelets can help cancer patients, while red blood cells carry oxygen and are often given to those undergoing trauma. Plasma from the blood can be given to burn patients because it helps maintain blood pressure. Whole blood can also help those with Sickle Cell Anemia.



“So, one unit of blood can save up to three lives,” Sexton added as he checked in a donor.



These drives are crucial for maintaining community blood supply, he added, as only 22% of eligible donors actually donate.



The Feb. 4 event was the first community blood drive held on Fort Jackson this year. They are held every 56 days to allow donors to be able to donate again. That is the minimum time donors must take before donating again.



“We find that when you are able to project the dates out long term and have stuff on the schedule you get people who come repetitively,” Sexton said.



One of those who donates repeatedly is Sydney Leahy.



“I come here to help people who just maybe can’t get access to healthcare easily,” she said. “I also know it can be beneficial to me and my health.”



People shouldn’t be afraid of donating, she said, giving blood isn’t hard.

According to redcrossblood.org. some of the reasons people give for not donating are:



- They are afraid of needles – They are not alone many people have a fear of needles, but facing their fear can be rewarding.



- They’re not sure they are eligible – There’s a good chance they do meet the criteria to donate. They should generally feel well, be over 17 years old and weigh more than 110 pounds.



- They’re worried donating isn’t safe – The Red Cross emphasizes donors can’t get COVID or another sickness from giving blood, but in fact are given a mini physical the day they donate.



- They’re afraid they’ll faint – Most donors feel fine, but if they do feel light-headed they should lie down. Donors usually give a pint of blood during the donation which the body normally replenishes in a matter of hours.



“It’s not even painful,” Leahy said. “You can’t even tell” you’re giving blood.



The next Red Cross Community Blood Drive is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 9 at the SPRC.

