Watkins retires with over 40 years of military, federal service

Courtesy Photo | Willie Watkins, director of eCommerce for the Defense Commissary Agency (DeCA) since...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Willie Watkins, director of eCommerce for the Defense Commissary Agency (DeCA) since 2022, retired from the federal government with about 40 years of combined federal and military service, effective Jan. 31. (DeCA photo) see less | View Image Page

By DeCA Corporate Communications





FORT GREGG-ADAMS, Va. – Willie Watkins, director of eCommerce for the Defense Commissary Agency (DeCA) since 2022, retired from the federal government with about 40 years of combined federal and military service, effective Jan. 31.



Edward W. Walters III, executive director of the Sales, Marketing and eCommerce Group, will serve as acting director of eCommerce until the agency makes a permanent selection.



Watkins had served as the eCommerce director since August 2022, a position he occupied initially under the Information Technology (IT) Group until DeCA later realigned it under the Sales and Marketing Group.



“Willie was the driving force in helping this agency establish eCommerce and allowing DeCA to expand our patrons’ ability to access their commissary benefit,” Walters said. “His leadership, knowledge and experience have been very instrumental as we expanded our online ordering and payment capabilities.”



As eCommerce director, Watkins oversaw all activities related to internet commerce throughout DeCA’s 235-store enterprise. Before the agency appointed him eCommerce director, Watkins pulled double duty serving as eBusiness chief and acting eCommerce director.



During this time period, Watkins led the development and implementation of Commissary CLICK2GO (CC2G), the agency’s online ordering, payment and curbside pickup service. He managed the deployment of new eCommerce software to all commissaries, enhancing DeCA’s digital shelf, online stock assortment, and agencywide field support for eCommerce-related issues.



During Watkins’ tenure, DeCA surpassed $100 million in overall sales for its CC2G curbside pickup option (https://shop.commissaries.com/). In FY 2022, the agency began its pilot of CC2G doorstep delivery services at eight stateside locations. DeCA continues to work through the solicitation process to add doorstep delivery services to all stateside commissaries.



“Willie commandeered the eCommerce mission during the COVID-19 pandemic, enabling the agency to deliver a vital benefit through online shopping,” said Dr. Theon Danet, executive director of the Information Technology (IT) Group. “His leadership and knowledge were instrumental in launching a successful online shopping pilot. Through his expertise and experience, we transitioned seamlessly from online ordering and curbside pickup pilots to establishing a robust digital presence.”



In other eCommerce initiatives, DeCA reached $9 million in sales growth by enabling 17 Army posts to use CC2G to order products for their outpost kiosk operations. The Army plans to add 11 more outposts to the equation during FY 2025.



Watkins also oversaw eCommerce initiatives allowing SNAP/EBT-eligible patrons to use their benefits through online sales and also established a bulk delivery program that now services 38 locations through 18 commissaries.



“When DeCA established the eCommerce Directorate it was a definite game changer,” Watkins said. “Our patrons are gaining more convenient access to their commissary benefit as we fully develop their digital shopping experience with interactive tools like mobile shopper and delivery options via CC2G.”



As Watkins reflected on his federal career, he flashed through some of the following milestones:



• Watkins served in the Air Force from 1984 to 2004, performing commissary operations and accountability duties as a subsistence operations technician in the Air Force Commissary Service (AFCOMS) for his first 10 years in uniform. He was also an enlisted recruiter from 1994 to 2004, and was selected as the Enlisted Accessions Recruiter of the Year for the state of Indiana in 1995.



• After retiring from the Air Force in 2004, Watkins joined DeCA’s civilian workforce, serving as store manager, first at Wurzburg, Germany, and later at Langley Air Force Base, Virginia. In 2006, he began a two-year tour as a store director at the Harrison Village Commissary in Indianapolis, Indiana.



• Watkins served from 2008 to 2013 as program manager for DeCA’s Guard and Reserve On-Site Sale outreach initiative, a program that delivered the benefit to Reserve units throughout the continental U.S., Alaska, Hawaii and Puerto Rico.



• From 2013 to 2021, Watkins served as eBusiness chief for the agency’s Sales, Marketing and Policy Group, where he led the development of CC2G.



• As deputy area director for East and Central areas from January to April 2021, Watkins directed the HQ commissary management specialist staff in support of DeCA employees at over 100 facilities.



• From April 2021 to January 2022, Watkins served as an enterprise planning specialist supervisor, part of the leadership oversight that integrated and streamlined the agency’s business processes.



• Watkins has a bachelor’s degree in organized management from Oakland City University, Oakland City, Indiana (2002); and a master’s degree in business administration from Averett University, Danville, Virginia (2011).



As Watkins moves on, he highlighted DeCA’s eCommerce as “the gateway” to reaching and delivering the commissary benefit to eligible patrons, especially disabled veterans.



“At the end of the day, delivering this benefit is why we exist,” Watkins said. “I challenge the entire DeCA team to never lose sight of that mission, focus on savings, maintain the mantle of being our military members’ ‘grocer of choice,’ and take care of your teammates in the process.”

-DeCA-





About DeCA: The Defense Commissary Agency operates a worldwide chain of commissaries providing groceries to military personnel, retirees, disabled veterans and other authorized patrons and their families in a safe and secure shopping environment. Commissaries provide a military benefit, saving authorized patrons thousands of dollars annually on their purchases compared to similar products at commercial retailers. The discounted prices include a 5-percent surcharge, which supports the costs of building, modernizing and sustaining commissary facilities. A core military family support element and valued part of military pay and benefits, commissaries contribute to family readiness, enhance the quality of life for America’s military services and their families, and help recruit and retain the best and brightest men and women to serve their country.