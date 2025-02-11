I Am Navy Medicine: Hospital Corpsman Third Class Cohwen Houchin

Photo By Thomas Cieslak | Hospital Corpsman Cowhen Houchin served aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point from...... read more read more Photo By Thomas Cieslak | Hospital Corpsman Cowhen Houchin served aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point from May 2023 to February 2025 in the Pharmacy and Materials Management Departments while a member of the clinic’s Honor Guard. He was presented with the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal in recognition of his exceptional service. see less | View Image Page

Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point bid Fair Winds and Following Seas to Hospital Corpsman Cohwen Houchin on Wednesday, February 12 and recognized him for his outstanding service.



Houchin served aboard the facility from May 2023 to February 2025 in the Pharmacy and Materials Management Departments. During his time here, he processed over 6,200 prescriptions and facilitated the distribution of over $500,000 in supplies to support 24 departments.



He was also a member of the facility’s Honor Guard and displayed exceptional military bearing and professionalism during 21 events. Cohwen received the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal in recognition of his exceptional service.