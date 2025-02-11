3rd MLG to Support Multiple US/ROK Military Exercises

OKINAWA, Japan – Hundreds of U.S. and Republic of Korea Marines are set to launch a nearly two-month series of bilateral training exercises across the South Korean Peninsula from February to April 2025.



The exercises - Freedom Banner 25, Korean Marine Exchange Program (KMEP) 25.1, and Freedom Shield 25 - are designed to enhance interoperability between the two allies while strengthening regional security.



3rd Marine Logistics Group, the logistics arm of III Marine Expeditionary Force, will begin the series of exercises with a movement of troops and equipment from ports in Japan to South Korea during Freedom Banner 25.



“We are eager for this opportunity to train with our Republic of Korea allies,” said Brig. Gen. Kevin G. Collins, commanding general of 3rd Marine Logistics Group. “I expect our presence and activities to demonstrate our shared commitment to the alliance and showcase warfighting excellence to both allies and adversaries.”



Freedom Banner 25 is a Maritime Prepositioning Force offload that provides equipment and support to III MEF units for KMEP 25.1 and Freedom Shield 25. U.S. Marines and Sailors will conduct beach landing operations to test and validate the 3rd MLG’s ability to conduct integrated logistics operations in a complex and contested environment, enhancing the expeditious transport and distribution of supplies in a combat environment or lifesaving aid in humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations.



As Freedom Banner 25 concludes, the units will continue to KMEP 25.1, a biannual exercise where forces participate in bilateral events focused on achieving III MEF training and readiness objectives while supporting interoperability with the ROK Marine Corps as a regional expeditionary force. For 3rd MLG, this means an opportunity to enhance the capacity for sustainment, distribution, and forward-deployed logistics in support of combined/joint operations with allied forces.



During KMEP 25.1, the Marines and Sailors of 3rd MLG will conduct a variety of bilateral training events such as counter mobility/mobility training, Military Operations in Urban Terrain, machine gun ranges, medical training, and Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, and Explosive training. One subordinate element of 3rd MLG, 9th Engineer Support Battalion, will conduct provisional infantry operations and counter-mobility operations with their ROK Marine counterparts that will culminate with mobility operations while employing the ROK's Armored Combat Earth-mover.



"The ongoing training between the United States Marine Corps and ROK Marine Corps is a valuable opportunity to reinforce the strength of our alliance," said Lt. Gen. Ju Il-seok, commandant of the Republic of Korea Marine Corps. "These types of exercises highlight the important role that Marines play in the broader ROK-U.S. Alliance.”



In addition to the bilateral training, the Marines and Sailors of 3rd MLG will be conducting numerous unilateral training events as well. This training will include demolition ranges, a 40-millimeter grenade launcher range, Tactical Combat Casualty Care, a live-fire and movement range, and professional military education at the War Memorial of Korea.



The training will finish with the command post exercise Freedom Shield 25. 3rd MLG will integrate with joint/combined forces and rehearse command and control of combined combat service support functions to refine regional contingency plans and increase III MEF interoperability within the Combined Forces Command.



For more Freedom Banner, KMEP, and Freedom Shield news and products, visit the 3rd MLG DVIDS page at https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/3MLG.

