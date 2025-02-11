New Korea Rotational Force announced

Photo By Pvt. Cayden Hall | Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division and...... read more read more Photo By Pvt. Cayden Hall | Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division and the Surface Deployment Distribution Command help guide a Stryker vehicle to a staging area after being unloaded from a transportation ship at the Republic of Korea on Jan 30, 2024. The 3rd Cavalry Regiment will replace the 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division as part of a regular rotation of forces to support the United States Commitment to the ROK. Units designated as a Korea Rotational Force, or KRF, serve a nine-month tour of duty. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Cayden Hall) see less | View Image Page

CAMP HUMPHREYS, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA 02.13.2025 Courtesy Story 8th Army

The U.S. Army last month announced that the 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, will replace 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division, as part of a regular rotation of forces to support the United States’ commitment to the Republic of Korea.



The 1-SBCT, 4-ID, “Raider Brigade” is based out of Fort Carson, Colorado, and will continue to offer the mobility and flexibility necessary to meet various contingency requirements as an expeditionary, combined arms force organized around mounted infantry. The brigade will arrive later this year.



"This deployment reinforces our commitment to maintaining combat-ready forces capable of supporting U.S. strategic objectives and strengthening our alliance with the Republic of Korea," said Col. Anthony Keller commander of the 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division. "Our Soldiers will train rigorously to ensure they remain lethal, adaptive, and ready to respond alongside our allies."



U.S. Army Pacific routinely schedules and deploys forces on a rotational basis to the Republic of Korea. These deployments support U.S. strategic commitments to the ROK, regional partners and U.S. security obligations. The purpose for these deployments is to maintain a rotational process that cultivates Eighth Army’s readiness, supports U.S. long-term strategic objectives in the ROK and the region, and assures tailored flexibility for the future force structure in Korea. Exposing different units to the Korean theater of operations increase familiarity with the region and builds upon the partnerships between the two forces.



