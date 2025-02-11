Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New Korea Rotational Force announced

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    02.13.2025

    8th Army

    The U.S. Army last month announced that the 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, will replace 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division, as part of a regular rotation of forces to support the United States’ commitment to the Republic of Korea.

    The 1-SBCT, 4-ID, “Raider Brigade” is based out of Fort Carson, Colorado, and will continue to offer the mobility and flexibility necessary to meet various contingency requirements as an expeditionary, combined arms force organized around mounted infantry. The brigade will arrive later this year.

    "This deployment reinforces our commitment to maintaining combat-ready forces capable of supporting U.S. strategic objectives and strengthening our alliance with the Republic of Korea," said Col. Anthony Keller commander of the 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division. "Our Soldiers will train rigorously to ensure they remain lethal, adaptive, and ready to respond alongside our allies."

    U.S. Army Pacific routinely schedules and deploys forces on a rotational basis to the Republic of Korea. These deployments support U.S. strategic commitments to the ROK, regional partners and U.S. security obligations. The purpose for these deployments is to maintain a rotational process that cultivates Eighth Army’s readiness, supports U.S. long-term strategic objectives in the ROK and the region, and assures tailored flexibility for the future force structure in Korea. Exposing different units to the Korean theater of operations increase familiarity with the region and builds upon the partnerships between the two forces.

    For more information, please contact the Eighth Army Public Affairs Office at usarmy.humphreys.8-army.mbx.public-affairs-office@army.mil.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 02.13.2025
    Date Posted: 02.13.2025 02:02
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
