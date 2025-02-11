Four Future Sailors Swear In at Florida Panthers Game

SUNRISE, Fla. — Navy Chief Information Officer Rear Adm. Ryan Perry, a Fort Lauderdale native, administered the oath of enlistment to four future Sailors, from Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Miami, during the Florida Panthers game against the L.A. Kings, January 29, 2025.



“It was a pretty cool experience,” said future Sailor Yin-to Chan. “It was such an honor.”



Cristel Alpizar, Benjamin Rodrigues, Trayvaun Swann and Yin-to Chan, were honored and recognized in the arena by Perry before the first puck drop.



Perry administered the ceremony, during an executive engagement visit to the NTAG Miami area of operations Perry’s ongoing visit runs through January 30th, and is focused on raising Navy awareness, promoting its 250th anniversary, and supporting local recruiting efforts.



“It’s been incredible coming back and reconnecting with my hometown, and the best part of it all was the opportunity to connect with these future warfighters. To be part of their first Navy experience is truly special,” said Perry. “It’s important for the community to see young people raise their right hand and commit to service. I hope it inspires pride and shows that our nation’s defense is in good hands with the next generation of Sailors ready to support and defend the Constitution of the United States.”



The future Sailors were accompanied by Electronics Technician (Nuclear) 2nd Class Robert Logozzo, a recruiter with NTAG Miami.



“It’s an inspiring action,” said Logozzo. “Events like these motivate future Sailors to keep pushing forward with their decision to enlist.”



With the admiral at this event, it helps to shine a light on the opportunities in America’s Navy,



“To the families, thank you for supporting these future Sailors—your role in their journey is invaluable. And to the Sailors, congratulations on taking this step. You’ve chosen a path that will challenge and reward you, and we’re all excited to welcome you to the most powerful Navy the world has ever known,” said Rear Adm. Perry.



Interested in taking your first step into America’s Navy? Start here: www.navy.com.

